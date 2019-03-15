Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd    0968

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD

(0968)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/14
3.64 HKD   -2.15%
3.64 HKD   -2.15%
Xinyi Solar : Completion of Placing and Top-up Subscription

03/15/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED 信義光能控股有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

COMPLETION OF PLACING

AND

TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the Placing and the Top-up Subscription took place on 12 March 2019 and 15 March 2019, respectively. An aggregate of 380,000,000 Placing Shares have been placed to not less than six Placees in accordance with the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement. In addition, an aggregate of 380,000,000 Top-up Subscription Shares have been allotted and issued to the Vendor in accordance with the terms of Placing and Subscription Agreement.

Reference is made to the joint announcement of the Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited dated 8 March 2019 on the Placing and Subscription Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that completion of the Placing took place on 12 March 2019. An aggregate of 380,000,000 Placing Shares have been placed to not less than six Placees in accordance with the terms of the Placing and Subscription Agreement.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are not connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of and are independent of and not connected with, and are not acting in concert (as defined in the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong) with the Company, any director(s), chief executive(s) orsubstantial shareholder(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or their respective associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) and its connected persons. None of the Placees has become a substantial shareholder of the Company immediately after the Placing.

COMPLETION OF TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is also pleased to announce that, with all the conditions of the Top-up Subscription having been fulfilled on 13 March 2019, completion of the Top-up Subscription took place on 15 March 2019. The listing approval for the Top-up Subscription Shares was granted by the Stock Exchange on 13 March 2019. An aggregate of 380,000,000 Top-up Subscription Shares have been allotted and issued to the Vendor in accordance with the terms of Placing and Subscription Agreement.

On behalf of the Board Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

LEE Yau Ching

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. TUNG Ching Sai, Mr. LEE Yau Ching, Mr. LI Man Yin, and Mr. CHEN Xi, two non-executive Directors, namely Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. (Chairman of the Board) and Mr. LEE Shing Put, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHENG Kwok Kin, Paul, Mr. LO Wan Sing, Vincent and Mr. KAN E-ting, Martin.

This announcement will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.xinyisolar.com.

Disclaimer

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:48:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 290 M
EBIT 2019 3 097 M
Net income 2019 2 390 M
Debt 2019 7 327 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
Capitalization 27 888 M
Technical analysis trends XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,98  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yau Ching Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yee Lee Chairman
Ching Sai Tung Vice Chairman
Man Yin Li Executive Director
Xi Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD30.94%3 553
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 607
STOBART GROUP LTD18.42%792
REC SILICON13.22%197
ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS-5.86%164
TECOGEN INC7.44%97
