Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd    0968   KYG9829N1025

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD

(0968)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/28
3.72 HKD   -0.80%
10:51pXINYI SOLAR : Grant of options under the share option scheme
PU
03/17XINYI SOLAR : Submission of renewed listing application by XYE
PU
03/15XINYI SOLAR : Completion of Placing and Top-up Subscription
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xinyi Solar : Grant of options under the share option scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信義光能控股有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

This announcement is made by the Board pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules. The Board announces that on 28 March 2019, the Company has granted in aggregate 8,865,000 Options to the Grantees pursuant to the Share Option Scheme, subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.06A of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board announces that on 28 March 2019, the Company has granted in aggregate 8,865,000 share options (the "Options") to subscribe for the same number of ordinary shares (the "Shares") of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") under the share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") adopted by the Company on 6 June 2014. A summary of the grant of the Options is set forth below:-

Date of grant

:

28 March 2019

Exercise price for each Option

:

HK$3.76

Number of Options

:

8,865,000

Closing price of each Share on

:

HK$3.72

the date of grant

Vesting schedule

: One-third of the Options will vest on 31 December 2019 if

each Grantee has met the conditions of vesting as stated in the

letter of grant.

- 1 -

One-third of the Options will vest on 31 December 2020 if

each Grantee has met the conditions of vesting as stated in the

letter of grant.

One-third of the Options will vest on 31 December 2021 if

each Grantee has met the conditions of vesting as stated in the

letter of grant.

Exercise period

: The Options can be exercised from 1 April 2022 to 31 March

2023.

Validity period of options

: From 28 March 2019 to 31 March 2023.

Among the 8,865,000 Options granted, 375,000 Options have been granted to Mr. CHEN Xi, an executive Director. In accordance with Rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules, the grant of Options to the executive Director has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, all of the Grantees are employees of the Company and its subsidiaries and none of them is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or an associate of any of them (as defined in the Listing Rules). The Options are subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

On behalf of the Board

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S.

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. TUNG Ching Sai, Mr. LEE Yau Ching, Mr. LI Man Yin, and Mr. CHEN Xi, two non-executive Directors, namely Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. (Chairman of the Board) and Mr. LEE Shing Put, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHENG Kwok Kin, Paul, Mr. LO Wan Sing, Vincent and Mr. KAN E-ting, Martin.

This announcement will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.xinyisolar.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
10:51pXINYI SOLAR : Grant of options under the share option scheme
PU
03/17XINYI SOLAR : Submission of renewed listing application by XYE
PU
03/15XINYI SOLAR : Completion of Placing and Top-up Subscription
PU
03/14XINYI SOLAR : Next day disclouse-Placing
PU
02/20XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2018XINYI SOLAR : Purchase of production equipment and auxiliary facilities and glas..
PU
2018XINYI SOLAR : Proposed spin-off, proposed xye global offering and proposed xye l..
PU
2018XINYI SOLAR : Notice of Publication of Prospectus in relation to the Proposed XY..
PU
2018XINYI SOLAR : Proposed spin-off and proposed xye listing / publication of the xy..
PU
2018XINYI SOLAR : Proposed Spin-Off And Proposed Xye Listing are subject tocapital m..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 290 M
EBIT 2019 3 108 M
Net income 2019 2 391 M
Debt 2019 7 502 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
P/E ratio 2020 9,82
EV / Sales 2019 4,05x
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
Capitalization 30 163 M
Chart XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,11  HKD
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yau Ching Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yee Lee Chairman
Ching Sai Tung Vice Chairman
Man Yin Li Executive Director
Xi Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD33.45%3 842
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 471
STOBART GROUP LTD6.23%750
REC SILICON16.10%204
ELECTRO POWER SYSTEMS-8.37%157
TECOGEN INC6.34%95
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.