Xinyi Solar : Grant of options under the share option scheme

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信義光能控股有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

This announcement is made by the Board pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules. The Board announces that on 28 March 2019, the Company has granted in aggregate 8,865,000 Options to the Grantees pursuant to the Share Option Scheme, subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

The Board announces that on 28 March 2019, the Company has granted in aggregate 8,865,000 share options (the "Options") to subscribe for the same number of ordinary shares (the "Shares") of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") under the share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") adopted by the Company on 6 June 2014. A summary of the grant of the Options is set forth below:-