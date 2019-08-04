Xinyi Solar : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXinyi Solar Holdings Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00968

Description :Ordinary shareBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : 00968

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.1 HK$8,000,000,000 - HK$0.1 HK$8,000,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value

No. of ordinary shares

80,000,000,000

-

80,000,000,000

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

00968

00968

Description :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$8,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 8,047,684,632 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 10,175,306 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 8,057,859,938 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme Granted

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share option scheme

( 06/06/2014 )

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month Nil 1,331,085 Exercised

CancelledLapsed

26,710

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) 26,710 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

HK$74,253

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

