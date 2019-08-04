Xinyi Solar : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXinyi Solar Holdings Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00968
Description :Ordinary shareBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : 00968
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.1
HK$8,000,000,000
-
HK$0.1
HK$8,000,000,000
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
No. of ordinary shares
80,000,000,000
-
80,000,000,000
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
00968
00968
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$8,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
8,047,684,632
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
10,175,306
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
8,057,859,938
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
Granted
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Share option scheme
( 06/06/2014 )
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
Movement during the month
the month
Nil
1,331,085
Exercised
CancelledLapsed
26,710
Nil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
26,710
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
HK$74,253
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A