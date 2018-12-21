Xinyi Solar : PURCHASE OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES AND GLASS PRODUCTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited ڦ່ޚᆨછٰϞࠢʮ̡ ڦ່ΈঐછٰϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00868) (Stock code: 00968)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

PURCHASE OF

PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES

AND GLASS PRODUCTS

On 20 December 2018 (after trading hours), the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement was entered into, pursuant to which Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) agreed to purchase the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities from Wuhu Jinsanshi. The Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities will be used by members of the Xinyi Solar Group as part of the production facilities for the production of solar glass products.

On 20 December 2018 (after trading hours), the Glass Supply Framework Agreement was entered into, pursuant to which Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) agreed to purchase the Glass Products from Xinyi Glass (Hong Kong). The Glass Products will be used by members of the Xinyi Solar Group for its production of back glass products.

The Controlling Shareholders and their respective associates are interested in 34.3% of the share capital of Xinyi Solar. Xinyi Glass is interested in 29.7% of the share capital of Xinyi Solar. Xinyi Solar is not a subsidiary of Xinyi Glass but a connected person of Xinyi Glass. The Controlling Shareholders and their respective associates are interested in 58.2% of the share capital of Xinyi Glass. Since Xinyi Glass is a substantial shareholder of Xinyi Solar, Xinyi Glass and its subsidiaries are connected persons of Xinyi Solar.

As the Purchase Agreements have been signed simultaneously between the Xinyi Glass Group as the supplier and Xinyi Solar Group as the purchaser, the amounts of the transactions under the Purchase Agreements have been aggregated as if they were one transaction for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios (other than the profits ratio which is not applicable) calculated (i) with reference to each of the Cap Amount (Glass Products) and the Cap Amount (Equipment) on a stand-alone basis, and (ii) with reference to the Cap Amount (Glass Products) and Cap Amount (Equipment) on an aggregated basis, is greater than 0.1% but less than 5%, the continuing connected transactions under each of the Purchase Agreements are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements, under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Xinyi Glass Board and the Xinyi Solar Board would like to announce the following transactions which will constitute continuing connected transactions for Xinyi Glass and Xinyi Solar. The Purchase Agreements are transactions conducted as part of the ordinary course of business of the Xinyi Glass Group and the Xinyi Solar Group.

PURCHASE OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT AND AUXILIARY FACILITIES

On 20 December 2018 (after trading hours), the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement was entered into between Wuhu Jinsanshi as supplier and Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) as purchaser, pursuant to which Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) and its subsidiaries agreed to purchase the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities from Wuhu Jinsanshi. The Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities will be used by the Xinyi Solar Group as part of the production facilities for the production of solar glass products.

Principal terms of the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement

The following sets forth the principal terms of the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement:

Date:

20 December 2018

Parties:

Wuhu Jinsanshi, a company owned by Xinyi Glass as to 85.66% and principally engaged in the manufacturing of automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass

related industry, as the supplier of the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities

Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi Solar and principally engaged in the trading of solar glass products, (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries), as the purchaser of the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities

Term:

One year commencing from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019

Subject matter:

Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) and its subsidiaries will purchase the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities from Wuhu Jinsanshi. The Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities must satisfy the requirements and the specifications from time to time provided by members of the Xinyi Solar Group. Before confirming the acceptance of delivery, the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities must be installed by Wuhu Jinsanshi at such locations as designated by members of the Xinyi Solar Group and must be tested and trial run to the satisfaction of the members of the Xinyi Solar Group within five days of delivery.

The Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities will be subject to a warranty period of 12 months from the date of acceptance of delivery. Such warranty period may be extended to 18 months from the date of delivery of all Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities if there is any delay in the acceptance of delivery. During the warranty period, Wuhu Jinsanshi will provide on-site guidance and repair and replacement services for free.

Estimated purchase price:

The aggregate estimated purchase price will be RMB36.4 million (equivalent to approximately HK$41.1 million), which shall be payable in cash or by bills in four instalments as follows:

(a) 10% of the aggregate estimated purchase price, within ten business days in the PRC after the date of the respective purchase contract entered into subsequently pursuant to the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement;

(b) 50% of the purchase price of the relevant Production

Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities, within five business days in the PRC before the proposed date of delivery of the relevant Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities;

(c) 30% of the purchase price of the relevant Production

Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities being accepted for delivery, within 15 business days in the PRC after the date of acceptance certificate issued by members of the Xinyi Solar Group; and

(d) 10% of the purchase price of the relevant Production

Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities having being accepted for delivery, within 15 business days in the PRC from the expiry of the warranty period.

The aggregate estimated purchase price of the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities was determined with reference to the current market price of similar equipment.

The actual purchase price of each of the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities will be determined by Wuhu Jinsanshi and Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) or its subsidiaries on an arm's length basis with reference to the then market price of comparable equipment and shall not be higher than the price of comparable equipment sold by Wuhu Jinsanshi to third parties.

Other terms and conditions:

Wuhu Jinsanshi has provided representations and warranties customary for contracts for sale and purchase of Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities, such as confidentiality obligation, due compliance with the applicable quality and safety standards, warranty period, provision of after-sales services, and indemnities against infringement of third parties' intellectual property rights in relation to the Production Equipment and Auxiliary Facilities or its technologies.

Annual caps and determination basis

The Cap Amount (Equipment) under the Equipment Purchase Framework Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2019 will be RMB36.4 million (equivalent to approximately HK$41.1 million). It is determined by Wuhu Jinsanshi and Xinyi Solar (Hong Kong) (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) on an arm's length basis with reference to the current market price of similar equipment and the requirements of the Xinyi Solar Group.

PURCHASE OF GLASS PRODUCTS

On 20 December 2018 (after trading hours), the Glass Supply Framework Agreement was entered into between Xinyi Glass (Hong Kong) (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) as supplier and Xinyi Solar (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) as purchaser, pursuant to which Xinyi Solar Group agreed to purchase the Glass Products from members of the Xinyi Glass Group. The Glass Products will be used by Xinyi Solar Group for its production of back glass products and the construction of greenhouse located in its solar farms.

Principal terms of the Glass Supply Framework Agreement

The following sets forth the principal terms of the Glass Supply Framework Agreement:

Date:

20 December 2018

Parties:

Xinyi Glass (Hong Kong), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinyi Glass and an investment holding and trading company (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) as supplier of the Glass Products

Xinyi Solar (for and on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries) as purchaser of the Glass Products

Term:

One year commencing from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019