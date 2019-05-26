Xinyi Solar : Proposed spin-off and listing of Xinyi Energy

ALLOCATION OF THE XYE SHARES UNDER THE GLOBAL OFFERING

Please refer to the announcement published by Xinyi Energy on its website at www.xinyienergy.comand the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkon 27 May 2019 for information in respect of, among other things, the offer price of each XYE Share under the XYE Global Offering and the results and allocation of the XYE Global Offering (including the XYE Preferential Offering).

DETERMINATION OF THE FINAL OFFER PRICE AND MARKET CAPITALISATION BASED ON THE FINAL OFFER PRICE

The final offer price for each XYE Share under the XYE Global Offering is HK$1.94 (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

On the basis of the final offer price of HK$1.94, the market capitalisation of Xinyi Energy at the time of the Proposed XYE Listing would be approximately HK$12.9 billion.

LISTING DATE AND XINYI ENERGY AS A NON-WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Assuming completion of the XYE Global Offering occurs in accordance with the current timetable, (i) Xinyi Energy is expected to be listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 and (ii) the XYE Shares are expected to commence dealing on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019. The XYE Shares will be traded in board lots of 2,000 XYE Shares each and the stock code of Xinyi Energy is 3868.

Immediately after the XYE Global Offering and the XYE Listing, the Company will hold, through its subsidiaries, 53.7% of the XYE Shares in issue. Hence, Xinyi Energy and its subsidiaries will continue to be non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

GENERAL INFORMATION

The Directors would like to emphasise that there is no assurance that the Proposed Spin-Off, XYE Global Offering and the Proposed XYE Listing will take place or the relevant approval will be granted, or as to when it may take place or be granted. The implementation of the Proposed Spin-Off and the XYE Global Offering is dependent on a number of factors and subject to a number of conditions, which may or may not be satisfied, including the approval of the Stock Exchange and the final decision of the Board and the XYE Board. There is no certainty as to whether, and if so when, the Proposed Spin-Off, XYE Global Offering and the Proposed XYE Listing will take place. The decision on whether to proceed with the Proposed Spin-Off, XYE Global Offering and the Proposed