Xinyi Solar : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions

XINYI GLASS DIRECTORS' AND XINYI SOLAR DIRECTORS' VIEW ON THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE EXISTING EQUIPMENT AGREEMENT (AS AMENDED BY THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT)

The Xinyi Glass Directors (including the independent non-executive directors of Xinyi Glass) consider that the terms of the transactions contemplated under the Existing Equipment Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) have been entered into (a) in the ordinary and usual course of the business of the Xinyi Glass Group; (b) on normal commercial terms; and (c) on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interest of Xinyi Glass and its shareholders as a whole. As each of the following Xinyi Glass Directors, namely Dr. LEE Yin Yee, B.B.S. (Chairman of the Xinyi Glass Board), Mr. TUNG Ching Bor, Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M, Mr. LI Ching Wai, Mr. LI Ching Leung, Mr. SZE Nang Sze and Mr. NG Ngan Ho, has interests in the share capital of Xinyi Solar and the Controlling Shareholders, each of them has abstained from voting on the resolutions approving the Existing Equipment Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement).

The Xinyi Solar Directors (including the independent non-executive directors of Xinyi Solar) consider that the terms of the transactions contemplated under the Existing Equipment Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement) have been entered into (a) in the ordinary and usual course of the business of the Xinyi Solar Group; (b) on normal commercial terms; and (c) on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interest of Xinyi Solar and its shareholders as a whole. As each of the following Xinyi Solar Directors, namely Dr. Lee Yin Yee, B.B.S., Tan Sri Datuk TUNG Ching Sai P.S.M, D.M.S.M and Mr. LI Man Yin, has interests in the share capital of Xinyi Glass, each of them has abstained from voting on the resolutions approving the Existing Equipment Agreement (as amended by the Supplemental Agreement).

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The Controlling Shareholders and their respective associates are interested in 32.1% of the share capital of Xinyi Solar. Xinyi Glass is interested in 24.4% of the share capital of Xinyi Solar. Xinyi Solar is not a subsidiary of Xinyi Glass but a connected person of Xinyi Glass. The Controlling Shareholders and their respective associates are interested in 58.0% of the share capital of Xinyi Glass. Since Xinyi Glass is a substantial shareholder of Xinyi Solar, Xinyi Glass and its subsidiaries are connected persons of Xinyi Solar.