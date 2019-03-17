Xinyi Solar : Submission of renewed listing application by XYE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED ڦ່ΈঐછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

SUBMISSION OF RENEWED LISTING APPLICATION

BY XINYI ENERGY

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, paragraph 3(g) of the Practice Note 15 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

Xinyi Energy issued a prospectus on 10 December 2018 for a proposed global offering of the XYE Shares. The proposed global offering was not proceeded with in view of the then continuing stock market volatility.

Submission of renewed application for Listing: The Board wishes to announce that a renewed listing application for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the XYE Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been submitted by Xinyi Energy to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 15 March 2019. The Spin-Off is proposed to be conducted by way of the XYE Global Offering.

XYE Assured Entitlement: The Board will give due regard to the interests of the Shareholders by providing the Qualifying Shareholders with the XYE Assured Entitlement, subject to certain conditions, if the Board and the board of directors of Xinyi Energy decide to proceed with the Spin-Off by way of the XYE Global Offering. Details of the XYE Assured Entitlement have yet to be finalised, and the Company will issue further announcement(s) in this regard as and when appropriate.

Xinyi Energy will continue to be a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company following the Spin-Off: Following completion of the Spin-Off, members of the XYE Group will continue to be non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and as such, their operating results will continue to be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Remaining Group.

Implications under the Listing Rules: The Spin-Off will constitute (a) a deemed disposal by the Company of the XYE Shares to be sold under the XYE Global Offering under Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules and (b) a disposal of the equity interest in the Hong Kong companies comprising the Target Portfolio to Xinyi Energy. Certain other arrangements pertain to the Spin-Off between the Company and Xinyi Energy would also constitute connected transactions for the Company. The Company will issue further announcements as and when appropriate on the compliance procedures under the Listing Rules in relation to the transactions involved in the Spin-Off.

Further information on the Spin-Off: A redacted version of the Application Proof is available for review and can be downloaded from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk. Further information on the Spin-Off and the Listing, including their structure and the expected timetable, have yet to be finalised.

Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should note that there is no assurance that the Spin-Off and the Listing will be proceeded with and that the approval for the Listing by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be granted. The Spin-Off and the Listing are subject to, among other things, the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the final decision of the Board and such other factors as the Board and the board of directors of Xinyi Energy may consider appropriate. Accordingly, Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should note that there is no assurance that the Spin-Off and the Listing will take place and, if so, when the Spin-Off and the Listing will take place.

Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement(s) on the Spin-Off in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

INTRODUCTION

SPIN-OFF

The Board wishes to announce that a renewed listing application for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the XYE Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been submitted by Xinyi Energy to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 15 March 2019. The Spin-Off is proposed to be conducted by way of the XYE Global Offering.

Following completion of the Spin-Off, the Listing and the XYE Global Offering, members of the XYE Group will continue to be non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and as such, their operating results will continue to be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SPIN-OFF

The Directors believe that the Spin-Off is in the interests of the Group as a whole for the following reasons:

(a) The market position and the valuation methodology of the Remaining Group and XYE Group are different. The Remaining Group is in the industrial sector and is typically valued by investors on price-to-earnings multiples, whereas XYE Group, being a dividend-oriented company which owns, acquires and operates a portfolio of stable revenue generating solar farm projects, will adopt a high dividend payout policy to use a substantial portion of Xinyi Energy's cash flow for dividend distributions to the shareholders of Xinyi Energy and will be valued on a distribution yield basis. The business model of XYE Group is intended to attract investors looking for investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector with well-defined and predictable amount of revenue and relatively high dividend payout ratio.

(b) The Listing will deliver greater value to shareholders of both the Company and Xinyi Energy on the respective merits of the two companies. The Listing will also increase operational and financial transparency of the business activities of the XYE Group and provide greater clarity on its business and financial condition.

(c) The operating results of XYE Group are sufficient to warrant a separate listing on the Main Board. The Listing will enable Xinyi Energy to have its own fund raising platform to directly and independently access both the debt and equity capital markets. Such segregation will allow both the Company and Xinyi Energy to target their respective investor base more effectively and enable investors and financiers to appraise the strategies, exposure, risks and returns of the business of the XYE Group independently. Xinyi Energy can then be valued on a standalone basis, which can release the implied value of the business of Xinyi Energy.

(d) The Listing will lead to a more direct alignment of the responsibilities and accountability of the management of the XYE Group with its operating and financial performance. Following completion of the Spin-Off and the Listing, Xinyi Energy will become a separately listed entity with its own management team and structure focusing on the operation and management of solar farm projects. This will improve its ability to recruit, motivate and retain key management personnel. A clear and transparent separation of the management structure will also enhance the decision-making process and the responsiveness to any market change.

Further information on the reasons and benefits of the Spin-Off and the Listing is also set forth in the Application Proof.

XYE ASSURED ENTITLEMENT

The Qualifying Shareholders would be entitled to the XYE Assured Entitlement as part of the XYE Global Offering in accordance with the Practice Note 15, subject to the Spin-Off and the Listing to be implemented and the decision of the board of directors of Xinyi Energy. No detailed information on the XYE Assured Entitlement has been finalised, and the Company will make further announcement(s) in this regard as and when appropriate.

INFORMATION ON THE XYE GROUP

Xinyi Energy was established in the BVI on 26 June 2015. The XYE Group is principally engaged in solar farm operation business in the PRC through its subsidiaries incorporated in Hong Kong and the PRC. As of the date of this announcement, members of the XYE Group own and operate the Initial Portfolio.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

The Spin-Off will constitute (a) a deemed disposal by the Company of the XYE Shares to be allotted and issued under the XYE Global Offering under Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules and (b) a disposal of the equity interest in the Hong Kong companies comprising the Target Portfolio to Xinyi Energy. Certain other arrangements pertain to the Spin-Off between the Company and Xinyi Energy would also constitute connected transactions for the Company. The Company will issue further announcements as and when appropriate on the compliance procedures under the Listing Rules in relation to the transactions involved in the Spin-Off.

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE SPIN-OFF

A redacted version of the application proof of the listing document of Xinyi Energy is available for review and can be downloaded from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk. Further information on the Spin-Off and the Listing, including their structure and the expected timetable, have yet to be finalised.

Shareholders and prospective investors of the Company should note that there is no assurance that the Spin-Off and the Listing will be proceeded with and that the approval for the Listing by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be granted. The Spin-Off and the Listing are subject to, among other things, the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the final decision of the Board and such other factors as the Board and the board of directors of Xinyi Energy may consider