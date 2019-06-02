Xinyi Solar : XYS_Scrip_Dividend_Announcement_3Jun2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME IN RELATION TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 CALCULATION OF MARKET VALUE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to the 2018 final results announcement (the "2018 Results Announcement") of the Company dated 25 February 2019. In the 2018 Results Announcement, the Board recommended the declaration and payment of 2018 final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of 4.2 HK cents per share (the "Share") of the Company to the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 23 May 2019 (the "Record Date"). The eligible Shareholders (the "Eligible Shareholders") would also be given an option to select to receive the Final Dividend in cash or wholly or partly by way of Shares (the "Scrip Shares") in lieu of cash. The scheme on the Scrip Dividend (the "Scrip Dividend Scheme") is subject to the granting of the listing of and permission to deal in the Scrip Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 May 2019, the Final Dividend (with scrip option) has been approved by Shareholders.