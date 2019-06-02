Xinyi Solar : XYS_Scrip_Dividend_Circular_3Jun2019
0
06/02/2019 | 09:39pm EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other independent professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Shares, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of election, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
The Election Form should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and returned, so that they are received by the Registrar no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning: (i) in force in Hong Kong at any local time at or before 12:00 noon and no longer in force after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, the deadline will remain to be 4:30 p.m. on the same business day; or (ii) in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, the new deadline will be 4:30 p.m. on the next business day which does not have either of such warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
− 3 −
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 01:38:05 UTC