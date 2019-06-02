Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd    0968   KYG9829N1025

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD

(0968)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 05/31
4.3 HKD   +2.63%
05/28XINYI SOLAR : Listing of Xinyi Energy on the Stock Exchange
PU
05/28XINYI SOLAR : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
05/28XINYI SOLAR : Re-designation of directors
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xinyi Solar : XYS_Scrip_Dividend_Circular_3Jun2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other independent professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of election, to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

FINAL DIVIDEND

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME

3 June 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

EXPECTED TIMETABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

2.

Details of the Scrip Dividend Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

3.

Conditions of the Scrip Dividend Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

4.

Effect of the Scrip Dividend Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

5.

Election Form . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

6.

Overseas Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

7.

Listing of Scrip Shares and Despatch of Certificates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

8.

Odd Lots . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

9.

Recommendation and Advice . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

− i −

DEFINITIONS

In this circular including the Election Form (as defined below), unless the context otherwise requires, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"CCASS"

Central Clearing and Settlement System operated by Hong

Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited;

"Company"

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (信義光能控股有限公司), an

exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability on 11 January 2011, and the Shares of which

are listed on the main board of Stock Exchange (stock code:

00968);

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

"Election Form(s)"

the form(s) of election in relation to the Scrip Dividend

accompanying this circular;

"Eligible Shareholder(s)"

Shareholder(s) whose name(s) appear on the register of

members of the Company on the Record Date;

"Final Dividend"

means the final dividend of 4.2 HK cents per Share for the

year ended 31 December 2018 payable to the Shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members on the

Record Date;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Listing Committee"

the listing committee of the Stock Exchange;

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

"Overseas Shareholders"

Shareholders whose addresses as shown on the register of

members of the Company on the Record Date are outside

Hong Kong;

"Philippines"

the Republic of Philippines;

"Record Date"

means Thursday, 23 May 2019;

"Register of Members"

the register of members of the Company maintained by the

Registrar in Hong Kong;

− 1 −

DEFINITIONS

"Registrar"

the branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare

Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong

Kong;

"Scrip Dividend"

the Scrip Share(s) to be allotted and issued as alternative to

cash payment for the Final Dividend upon the election by the

Shareholders;

"SEC"

the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Philippines;

"Scrip Dividend Scheme"

the scheme proposed by the Directors on 25 February 2019 in

relation to the Final Dividend pursuant to which the Eligible

Shareholders will receive the Final Dividend wholly or partly

by way of the Scrip Shares, in lieu of cash, unless the relevant

Eligible Shareholder elects to receive the Final Dividend

wholly in cash;

"Scrip Share(s)"

the new Share(s) to be allotted, issued and credited as fully

paid under the Scrip Dividend Scheme;

"Share(s)"

share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the

Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

the registered holder(s) of the Share(s);

"SRC"

the Securities Regulation Code of the Philippines;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"%"

per cent.

− 2 −

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Closure of Register of Members

(both dates inclusive) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Tuesday, 21 May 2019 to Thursday, 23 May 2019

Record Date for determination of

entitlements to the Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Thursday, 23 May 2019

Trading days for determination of

market value of Scrip Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Friday, 17 May 2019 to Thursday, 23 May 2019

Despatch of Election Form . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 3 June 2019

Latest time for return of the Election

Form to the Registrar2 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019

Dispatch of certificates for Scrip

Shares and cash dividend warrants . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

on or about Wednesday,

3

July

2019

Commencement of dealings in Scrip

Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. on or about Thursday,

4

July

2019

Notes:

  1. All times refer to Hong Kong local time.
  2. The Election Form should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and returned, so that they are received by the Registrar no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or a "black" rainstorm warning: (i) in force in Hong Kong at any local time at or before 12:00 noon and no longer in force after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, the deadline will remain to be 4:30 p.m. on the same business day; or (ii) in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, the new deadline will be 4:30 p.m. on the next business day which does not have either of such warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

− 3 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 01:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
05/28XINYI SOLAR : Listing of Xinyi Energy on the Stock Exchange
PU
05/28XINYI SOLAR : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
05/28XINYI SOLAR : Re-designation of directors
PU
05/26XINYI SOLAR : Proposed spin-off and listing of Xinyi Energy
PU
05/15XINYI SOLAR : Energy kicks off IPO for HK$3.86bn
AQ
05/06XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -April ..
PU
04/22XINYI SOLAR : XYS Assured Entitlement
PU
04/08XINYI SOLAR : Form of Proxy
PU
04/08XINYI SOLAR : Agm circular
PU
04/02XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -March ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 226 M
EBIT 2019 3 188 M
Net income 2019 2 428 M
Debt 2019 7 057 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 13,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,28
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 34 604 M
Chart XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,43  HKD
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yau Ching Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yin Yee Lee Chairman
Ching Sai Tung Vice Chairman
Man Yin Li Executive Director
Xi Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD54.68%4 415
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS11.36%16 306
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY31.11%10 612
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 528
FIRST SOLAR, INC.36.71%6 115
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD103.85%2 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About