Xinyi Solar : XYS_Target_Disposal

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 義 光 能 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00968)

CLOSING OF THE PROPOSED TARGET DISPOSAL

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement (the "Announcement") and the voluntary document (the "Voluntary Document") dated 15 May 2019 on, amongst other matters, the proposed disposal of the Target Companies (as defined in the Announcement) to Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited ("Xinyi Energy"). Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and the Voluntary Document.

The Board also refers to the announcement of the Company dated 28 May 2019, in which the Company announced that Xinyi Energy has been successfully listed on Stock Exchange. The listing of Xinyi Energy on the Stock Exchange was the then only outstanding condition to the closing of the Proposed Target Disposal, which has been duly satisfied.

Information on the Proposed Target Disposal

In addition to the deemed disposal of the equity interest in Xinyi Energy following completion of the Proposed Spin-Off and the Proposed XYE Listing by way of the Proposed XYE Global Offering, Xinyi Energy will acquire, pursuant to the Target Sale and Purchase Agreement, from the Group, all issued shares of Xinyi Solar Farm (Group 1) Limited ("Xinyi Solar Farm (1)"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and the holding company of New Wisdom, Sky Falcon, Perfect Alliance, Profit Noble and Sky Cheer. These five companies hold, through their respective wholly-owned subsidiaries in the PRC, the utility-scaleground-mounted solar projects under the Target Portfolio.