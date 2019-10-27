Good News: Xinyuan Service Successfully Listed in Hong Kong

OnOctober 11th, Xinyuan Property Management Service Group (01895.HK) wassuccessfully listed on the HKEx, becoming the firstproperty company listed in Hong Kong in the central region. This time, XinyuanService plans to issue 125 million shares with the opening price of HK$2.08.The shares will include 12.5 million shares sold in Hong Kong, accounting for10%, and 112.5 million shares sold internationally, accounting for 90%.

