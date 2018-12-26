Log in
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. (ADR) (XIN)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. : Announces Results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting

12/26/2018 | 02:31pm CET

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries, today announced the results of its 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 19, 2018 in Beijing, China.

At the meeting of shareholders, the Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young Hua Ming as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Charles Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376
Email: irteam@xyre.com

ICR, LLC
In U.S.: +1-646-308-1472
Email: William.zima@icrinc.com

Media:
Edmond Lococo
In China: +86 (10) 6583-7510
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinyuan-real-estate-co-ltd-announces-results-of-its-2018-annual-general-meeting-300770698.html

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
