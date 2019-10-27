Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.    XIN

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.

(XIN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xinyuan Real Estate : The Grand Signing Ceremony for the Sino-Ireland Artificial Intelligence Innovation Park Was Held in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

FromAugust 29th to the 31st, the 2019 World ArtificialIntelligence Conference was successfully held in Shanghai. The theme of theConference was 'IntelligentConnectivity, Infinite Possibilities'. Leaders of top enterprises suchas Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Amazon, Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, 26 founders ofunicorn enterprises, and more than 50 well-known investors discussed thedevelopment trend of the industry. Two Turing Award winners, two Nobel Prizewinners, and 84 academicians and experts from China and abroad sharedcutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field ofartificial intelligence. Zhang Yong, President and CEO of Xinyuan Group, ChenLiyang, Vice President of the Group and General Manager of Xinchuang Tech, etal. were invited to attend the Conference's closing ceremony.

Disclaimer

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., L
10/11XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces Listing of Property Management Busines..
PR
08/30XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. (ADR) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16XINYUAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
PR
06/20XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces Management Change
PR
06/17XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces CFO Appointment
PR
05/31XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. (ADR) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23XINYUAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/17XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results o..
PR
04/30XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. : Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 2..
PR
More news
Chart XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Yong Cui Director
Thomas H.R. Gurnee Independent Director
Yu Min Liang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.7.89%245
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 858
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.04%30 486
VONOVIA SE19.10%28 293
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 563
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group