Xinyuan Real Estate : The Grand Signing Ceremony for the Sino-Ireland Artificial Intelligence Innovation Park Was Held in Shanghai

FromAugust 29th to the 31st, the 2019 World ArtificialIntelligence Conference was successfully held in Shanghai. The theme of theConference was 'IntelligentConnectivity, Infinite Possibilities'. Leaders of top enterprises suchas Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Amazon, Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, 26 founders ofunicorn enterprises, and more than 50 well-known investors discussed thedevelopment trend of the industry. Two Turing Award winners, two Nobel Prizewinners, and 84 academicians and experts from China and abroad sharedcutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field ofartificial intelligence. Zhang Yong, President and CEO of Xinyuan Group, ChenLiyang, Vice President of the Group and General Manager of Xinchuang Tech, etal. were invited to attend the Conference's closing ceremony.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:06:01 UTC