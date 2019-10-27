Xinyuan Real Estate : Wang Zhonglin Member of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Jinan Municipal Party Committee met with Zhang Yong President of Xinyuan Group

OnSeptember 4th, Wang Zhonglin, Member of the Standing Committee of ShandongProvincial Party Committee and Secretary of Jinan Municipal Party Committee,met in Beijing with Zhang Yong, President of Xinyuan Group. Those in attendanceincluded Jiang Xiaoguang, Member and Secretary General of the StandingCommittee of Jinan Municipal Party Committee, Wang Hongzhi, Member of theStanding Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of theManagement Committee of Jinan Innovation Zone, Zheng Deyan, Member of theStanding Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, WangQinguang, Secretary of the Changqing District Committee, Chen Liyang, VicePresident of Xinyuan Group and General Manager of Xinchuang Tech, et al.

