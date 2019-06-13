Xior Student Housing : Intended private placement of 411.499 shares in Xior Student Housing | Trading in Xior Student Housing shares suspended

PRESS RELEASE

13 June 2019 - Embargo until 8h20 (CET)

Regulated information

Intended private placement of 411.499 shares in Xior Student Housing

Trading in Xior Student Housing shares suspended

Antwerp, Belgium - 13 June 2019 - Xior Student Housing was informed that a block of 411.499 Xior shares, issued earlier this morning as part of a capital increase by way of a contribution in kind in Xior1, will be sold today through the intermediary of ING Belgium NV and Bank Degroof Petercam NV within the framework of a private placement. Reference shareholder Aloxe NV has indicated that it will participate in the private placement for an amount of approximately EUR 5 million, which will be fully allocated.

As a result of the private placement, trading in the Xior Student Housing share on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels has been temporarily suspended.

For more information, please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV Christian Teunissen, CEO Xior Investor Relations Mechelsesteenweg 34, bus 108 Frederik Snauwaert, CFO Sandra Aznar 2018 Antwerp info@xior.be Head of Investor Relations www.xior.be T +32 3 257 04 89 ir@xior.be T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner- operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student will feel at home right away.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public REIT under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. As at 31 March 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately MEUR 819. More information is available at www.xior.be.

1 See previous press release dated 13 June 2019.