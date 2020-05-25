Xior Student Housing : Minutes of the General Meeting of 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

25 May 2020 -17.40 (CEST)

Regulated information

Minutes of the General Meeting of 22 May 2020

Antwerp, Belgium - 25 May 2020 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment company (BE-REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal announces the publication of the minutes of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 May 2020.

Xior Student Housing NV has published the minutes of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 May 2020. These minutes are available on the Xior website https://www.xior.be/en/investor/investor- relations/general-meeting.

For more information please contact: Xior Student Housing NV Christian Teunissen, CEO Xior Investor Relations Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108 Frederik Snauwaert, CFO Sandra Aznar 2018 Antwerp info@xior.be Head of Investor Relations www.xior.be T +32 3 257 04 89 ir@xior.be T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high- quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2020, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.22 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)