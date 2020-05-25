Xior Student Housing : Minutes of the General Meeting of 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE
25 May 2020 -17.40 (CEST)
Regulated information
Minutes of the General Meeting of 22 May 2020
Antwerp, Belgium - 25 May 2020 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment company (BE-REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal announces the publication of the minutes of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 May 2020.
Xior Student Housing NV has published the minutes of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 May 2020. These minutes are available on the Xior website https://www.xior.be/en/investor/investor- relations/general-meeting.
|
For more information please contact:
|
|
|
Xior Student Housing NV
|
Christian Teunissen, CEO
|
Xior Investor Relations
|
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108
|
Frederik Snauwaert, CFO
|
Sandra Aznar
|
2018 Antwerp
|
info@xior.be
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
www.xior.be
|
T +32 3 257 04 89
|
ir@xior.be
|
|
|
T +32 3 257 04 89
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high- quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2020, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.22 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)