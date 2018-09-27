Xior Student Housing : Public disclosure of a transparency notification (Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)
0
09/27/2018 | 05:47pm CEST
Regulated information
Public disclosure of a transparency notification
(Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)
Antwerp, Belgium-27 September 2018-In accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the public disclosure of significant shareholdings (the "Transparency Law"), Xior Student Housing NV hereby publishes the following information.
Xior Student Housing NV received a transparency notification d.d. 26 September 2018 from AXA Investment Managers S.A. The notification contains the following information1:
Item
Information
Reason for the notification
Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A person that notifies alone
Persons with an obligation to notify
AXA Investment Managers S.A., Tour Majunga, 6 place de la Pyramide, 92908 Paris - La Défense cedex
Transaction date
20 September 2018
Crossed threshold (in %)
10%
Denominator
12,968,815
Details of the notification
Holders of voting rights
# voting rights from previous notification
# voting rights attached to shares
% voting rights attached to shares
AXA Investment Managers S.A.
273,348
1,298,414
10.01%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the shareholding is actually held
AXA Investment Managers is a holding company of the AXA group, holding management companies and providers of investment services providing management services for the account of third parties. The whole of the management companies and investment services providers, affiliates of AXA Investment Managers, for the account of which the present notification is made, act independently from all other entities of the AXA group, in accordance with the conditions of Article 11, §2 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
1See the French version of this press release for the original wording of the transparency notification.
Regulated information
For more information, please contact:
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialised in the student housing segment in Belgium and the Netherlands. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student will feel at home right away.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 June 2018, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately 612 million euros. More information is available atwww.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, bus 108, 2018 Antwerp (Belgium)
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp department)
