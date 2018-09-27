Xior Student Housing : Public disclosure of a transparency notification (Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)

Regulated information

Public disclosure of a transparency notification (Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)

Antwerp, Belgium - 27 September 2018 - In accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the public disclosure of significant shareholdings (the "Transparency Law"), Xior Student Housing NV hereby publishes the following information.

Xior Student Housing NV received a transparency notification d.d. 26 September 2018 from AXA Investment Managers S.A. The notification contains the following information1:

Item Information Reason for the notification Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A person that notifies alone Persons with an obligation to notify AXA Investment Managers S.A., Tour Majunga, 6 place de la Pyramide, 92908 Paris - La Défense cedex Transaction date 20 September 2018 Crossed threshold (in %) 10% Denominator 12,968,815 Details of the notification Holders of voting rights # voting rights from previous notification # voting rights attached to shares % voting rights attached to shares AXA Investment Managers S.A. 273,348 1,298,414 10.01% Chain of controlled undertakings through which the shareholding is actually held AXA Investment Managers is a holding company of the AXA group, holding management companies and providers of investment services providing management services for the account of third parties. The whole of the management companies and investment services providers, affiliates of AXA Investment Managers, for the account of which the present notification is made, act independently from all other entities of the AXA group, in accordance with the conditions of Article 11, §2 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

1 See the French version of this press release for the original wording of the transparency notification.

