XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
Xior Student Housing : Public disclosure of a transparency notification (Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)

09/27/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

Regulated information

Public disclosure of a transparency notification

(Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency Law)

Antwerp, Belgium - 27 September 2018 - In accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the public disclosure of significant shareholdings (the "Transparency Law"), Xior Student Housing NV hereby publishes the following information.

Xior Student Housing NV received a transparency notification d.d. 26 September 2018 from AXA Investment Managers S.A. The notification contains the following information1:

Item

Information

Reason for the notification

Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A person that notifies alone

Persons with an obligation to notify

AXA Investment Managers S.A., Tour Majunga, 6 place de la Pyramide, 92908 Paris - La Défense cedex

Transaction date

20 September 2018

Crossed threshold (in %)

10%

Denominator

12,968,815

Details of the notification

Holders of voting rights

# voting rights from previous notification

# voting rights attached to shares

% voting rights attached to shares

AXA Investment Managers S.A.

273,348

1,298,414

10.01%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the shareholding is actually held

AXA Investment Managers is a holding company of the AXA group, holding management companies and providers of investment services providing management services for the account of third parties. The whole of the management companies and investment services providers, affiliates of AXA Investment Managers, for the account of which the present notification is made, act independently from all other entities of the AXA group, in accordance with the conditions of Article 11, §2 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

1 See the French version of this press release for the original wording of the transparency notification.

Regulated information

For more information, please contact:

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialised in the student housing segment in Belgium and the Netherlands. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student will feel at home right away.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 June 2018, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately 612 million euros. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, bus 108, 2018 Antwerp (Belgium)

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp department)

Xior Student Housing NV

Christian Teunissen, CEO

Xior Investor Relations

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108

Frederik Snauwaert, CFO

Sandra Aznar

2018 Antwerp (Belgium)

T +32 3 257 04 89

Head of Investor Relations

www.xior.beI info@xior.be

ir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:46:02 UTC
