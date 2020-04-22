Xior Student Housing : Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report | Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE
Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report
Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020
Antwerp, Belgium - 22 April 2020 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment company (BE-REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Financial Report. Xior also publishes the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 22 May 2020.
Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2019. The Annual Report is available on the Xior website (Dutch& English).
Xior has also published the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020, at 10am, at the registered offices of the company.
Pursuant to Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic ("RD No. 4"), this General Meeting will take place behind closed doors.
The notice, including agenda and details of practical arrangements and the power of attorney form, can be found on the websiteof the company.
Financial calendar 2020
The financial calendar for 2020 is shown below. In contrast to previous years, financial publications will, in future, be made the evening before (following the close of the markets) rather than the morning after (before the markets open).
|
|
Date*
|
|
|
Item
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29 April 2020
|
|
Announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020
|
|
|
|
8 May 2020
|
|
Registration date Annual Meeting
|
|
|
|
18 May 2020
|
|
Deadline for confirming participation in the Annual Meeting (bank
|
|
|
|
|
certificate/power of attorney)
|
22 May 2020
|
|
Annual Meeting of shareholders
|
|
|
|
25 May 2020
|
|
Ex date coupon n° 13
|
26 May 2020
|
|
Record date coupon n° 13
|
|
|
|
27 May 2020
|
|
Payment date dividend 2019 (coupon n° 10, 12, 13)
|
|
|
|
5 August 2020
|
|
Announcement of half-yearly income statement for 2020 and publication of the
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Half-Yearly Financial Report
|
23 October 2020
|
|
Announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020
* these dates are subject to modification
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 December 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.19 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)
