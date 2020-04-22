Xior Student Housing : Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report | Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

22 April 2020 - Embargo until 7am (CET))

Regulated information

Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report

Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020

Antwerp, Belgium - 22 April 2020 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment company (BE-REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Financial Report. Xior also publishes the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 22 May 2020.

Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2019. The Annual Report is available on the Xior website (Dutch& English).

Xior has also published the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020, at 10am, at the registered offices of the company.

Pursuant to Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic ("RD No. 4"), this General Meeting will take place behind closed doors.

The notice, including agenda and details of practical arrangements and the power of attorney form, can be found on the websiteof the company.

Financial calendar 2020

The financial calendar for 2020 is shown below. In contrast to previous years, financial publications will, in future, be made the evening before (following the close of the markets) rather than the morning after (before the markets open).

Date* Item 29 April 2020 Announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020 8 May 2020 Registration date Annual Meeting 18 May 2020 Deadline for confirming participation in the Annual Meeting (bank certificate/power of attorney) 22 May 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders 25 May 2020 Ex date coupon n° 13 26 May 2020 Record date coupon n° 13 27 May 2020 Payment date dividend 2019 (coupon n° 10, 12, 13) 5 August 2020 Announcement of half-yearly income statement for 2020 and publication of the 2020 Half-Yearly Financial Report 23 October 2020 Announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020

* these dates are subject to modification