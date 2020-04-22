Log in
Xior Student Housing : Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report | Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020

04/22/2020 | 01:23am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

22 April 2020 - Embargo until 7am (CET))

Regulated information

Publication of 2019 Annual Financial Report

Notice General Meeting 22 May 2020

Antwerp, Belgium - 22 April 2020 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment company (BE-REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Financial Report. Xior also publishes the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 22 May 2020.

Xior Student Housing NV has published its Annual Financial Report for 2019. The Annual Report is available on the Xior website (Dutch& English).

Xior has also published the notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020, at 10am, at the registered offices of the company.

Pursuant to Article 6 of Royal Decree No. 4 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic ("RD No. 4"), this General Meeting will take place behind closed doors.

The notice, including agenda and details of practical arrangements and the power of attorney form, can be found on the websiteof the company.

Financial calendar 2020

The financial calendar for 2020 is shown below. In contrast to previous years, financial publications will, in future, be made the evening before (following the close of the markets) rather than the morning after (before the markets open).

Date*

Item

29 April 2020

Announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020

8 May 2020

Registration date Annual Meeting

18 May 2020

Deadline for confirming participation in the Annual Meeting (bank

certificate/power of attorney)

22 May 2020

Annual Meeting of shareholders

25 May 2020

Ex date coupon n° 13

26 May 2020

Record date coupon n° 13

27 May 2020

Payment date dividend 2019 (coupon n° 10, 12, 13)

5 August 2020

Announcement of half-yearly income statement for 2020 and publication of the

2020 Half-Yearly Financial Report

23 October 2020

Announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020

* these dates are subject to modification

PRESS RELEASE

22 April 2020 - Embargo until 7 am (CET))

Regulated information

For more information please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV

Christian Teunissen, CEO

Xior Investor Relations

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108

Frederik Snauwaert, CFO

Sandra Aznar

2018 Antwerp

info@xior.be

Head of Investor Relations

www.xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

ir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 December 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 1.19 billion. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 05:22:00 UTC
