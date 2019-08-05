Xior Student Housing : Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report | Period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
Antwerp, Belgium - 5 August 2019 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Half-Yearly Financial Report.
Xior is continuing its growth trajectory and confirms its objectives for 2019: confirmation of expected minimum EPRA earnings of EUR 1.60 per share, which represents an increase of 9.6% compared to 2018, while the number of outstanding shares increased by 76.5% in the course of 2018 and 2019.
EPRA earnings for the first half of the year amount to EUR 0.75 per share1, which is a 17% increase compared to H1 2018 (EUR 0.82 per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).
EPRA earnings for H1 2019 amount to EUR 10.5 million, an increase of 80% compared to H1 2018 (EUR 11.3 million per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).
The net rental result has risen to EUR 20.9 million, an increase of 61% compared to H1 2018.
EPRA NAV per share2 of EUR 32.15 compared to EUR 31.45 as at 31 December 2018.
IFRS NAV per share3 of EUR 29.44 compared to EUR 29.78 as at 31 December 2018.
Debt ratio of 54.42% compared to 49.32% as at 31 December 2018.
Occupancy rate of 98.08% for H1 2019 compared to 98.45% for H1 2018.
Xior announced its entry into the Spanish and Portuguese markets in the first quarter of 2019. This is an important step for Xior to further implement its growth plan aimed at creating a second home market alongside the Benelux in the Iberian Peninsula.
The property portfolio has risen to EUR 982 million, which is equivalent to an increase of 20.5% compared to 31 December 2018. If all acquisitions and redevelopments in the committed pipeline are completed, the portfolio will increase to approximately EUR 1,100 million with more than 9,000 lettable student units.
For more information, please refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report for H1 2019, which is now published
and available on Xior's website (Dutchand English).
Consolidated P&L statement
Amounts in KEUR
30/06/2019
30/06/2018
Net rental result
20,896
12,974
Property result
20,441
12,287
Operating result before result on the portfolio
15,135
8,567
Financial result (excl. changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities)
-3,087
-1,816
EPRA earnings
10,530
5,853
EPRA earnings after IFRIC 21 adjustment
11,388
6,363
Result on the portfolio (IAS 40)
3,025
185
Revaluation of financial instruments (ineffective interest rate hedges)
-10,744
-2,811
Share in the result of joint ventures
101
-43
Deferred taxes
-611
-2,653
Net result (IFRS)
2,301
531
Number of lettable student units
5,795
4,105
Consolidated balance sheet
Amounts in KEUR
30/06/2019
31/12/2018
Equity
422,472
410,019
Fair value of the real estate property4
982,022
814,908
Debt ratio (Law on Regulated Real Estate
54.42%
49.32%
Companies)5
Key figures per share
Amounts in EUR
30/06/2019
30/06/2018
Number of shares
14,349,847
12,968,815
Weighted average number of shares6
13,961,809
9,099,666
EPRA earnings per share (based on the weighted average number of shares)
0.75
0.64
Result on the portfolio per share (IAS 40, based on the weighted average number of shares)
0.22
0.02
Revaluation of financial assets and liabilities per share (based on the weighted average number
-0.77
-0.31
of shares)
Net result per share (IFRS) (based on the weighted average number of shares)
0.16
0.06
Closing price of the share
45.80
37.90
Net asset value per share (IFRS) (based on the number of outstanding shares)
29.44
28.13
The Fair Value of the investment property is the investment value as determined by an independent property expert less the transaction fees (see BE-REIT (Public RREC) Association press release dated 10 November 2016). The Fair Value corresponds to the carrying amount under IFRS.
Calculated in accordance with the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 pursuant to the Act of 12 May 2014 on Regulated Real Estate Companies.
Shares are taken into account based on the respective dividend entitlement.
For more information, please contact:
Xior Student Housing NV
Christian Teunissen, CEO
Xior Investor Relations
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108
Frederik Snauwaert, CFO
Sandra Aznar
2018 Antwerp
info@xior.be
Head of Investor Relations
www.xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
ir@xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner- operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public REIT under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 June 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 982 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp Division)
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking information, projections, convictions, opinions and estimates produced by Xior in relation to the expected future performance of Xior and of the market in which it is active ('forward-looking statements'). By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, that appear justified at the time at which they are made but which may or may not turn out to be accurate, and there is a risk that the forward-looking statements will not be realised. Some events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors outside of Xior's control. In addition, the forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Statements in this press release relating to past trends or activities may not be interpreted as an indication that such trends or activities will persist in future. Neither Xior nor its representatives, officers or advisers can guarantee that the parameters upon which the forward-looking statements are based are free of errors, nor can they indicate, guarantee or predict whether the expected results set out in such a forward-looking statement will ultimately be achieved. Actual profits, the financial situation and Xior's performance or results may therefore differ substantially from the information projected or implied in forward-looking statements. Xior expressly declines any obligation or guarantee to publicly update or review forward-looking statements unless it is required to do so by law. This press release has been prepared in Dutch and has been translated into English and French. In case of discrepancies between the different versions of this press release, the Dutch version will prevail.
