Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Xior Student Housing    XIOR   BE0974288202

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING

(XIOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xior Student Housing : Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report | Period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

5 August 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Regulated information

Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report - period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Antwerp, Belgium - 5 August 2019 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Xior is continuing its growth trajectory and confirms its objectives for 2019: confirmation of expected minimum EPRA earnings of EUR 1.60 per share, which represents an increase of 9.6% compared to 2018, while the number of outstanding shares increased by 76.5% in the course of 2018 and 2019.

EPRA earnings for the first half of the year amount to EUR 0.75 per share1, which is a 17% increase compared to H1 2018 (EUR 0.82 per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).

EPRA earnings for H1 2019 amount to EUR 10.5 million, an increase of 80% compared to H1 2018 (EUR 11.3 million per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).

The net rental result has risen to EUR 20.9 million, an increase of 61% compared to H1 2018.

EPRA NAV per share2 of EUR 32.15 compared to EUR 31.45 as at 31 December 2018.

IFRS NAV per share3 of EUR 29.44 compared to EUR 29.78 as at 31 December 2018.

Debt ratio of 54.42% compared to 49.32% as at 31 December 2018.

Occupancy rate of 98.08% for H1 2019 compared to 98.45% for H1 2018.

Xior announced its entry into the Spanish and Portuguese markets in the first quarter of 2019. This is an important step for Xior to further implement its growth plan aimed at creating a second home market alongside the Benelux in the Iberian Peninsula.

The property portfolio has risen to EUR 982 million, which is equivalent to an increase of 20.5% compared to 31 December 2018. If all acquisitions and redevelopments in the committed pipeline are completed, the portfolio will increase to approximately EUR 1,100 million with more than 9,000 lettable student units.

For more information, please refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report for H1 2019, which is now published

and available on Xior's website (Dutchand English).

  1. The figures per share are based on the weighted average number of shares (taking into account the respective dividend entitlements), unless stated otherwise.
  2. Based on the number of outstanding shares
  3. Based on the number of outstanding shares

PRESS RELEASE

5 August 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Regulated information

Consolidated P&L statement

Amounts in KEUR

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

Net rental result

20,896

12,974

Property result

20,441

12,287

Operating result before result on the portfolio

15,135

8,567

Financial result (excl. changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities)

-3,087

-1,816

EPRA earnings

10,530

5,853

EPRA earnings after IFRIC 21 adjustment

11,388

6,363

Result on the portfolio (IAS 40)

3,025

185

Revaluation of financial instruments (ineffective interest rate hedges)

-10,744

-2,811

Share in the result of joint ventures

101

-43

Deferred taxes

-611

-2,653

Net result (IFRS)

2,301

531

Number of lettable student units

5,795

4,105

Consolidated balance sheet

Amounts in KEUR

30/06/2019

31/12/2018

Equity

422,472

410,019

Fair value of the real estate property4

982,022

814,908

Debt ratio (Law on Regulated Real Estate

54.42%

49.32%

Companies)5

Key figures per share

Amounts in EUR

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

Number of shares

14,349,847

12,968,815

Weighted average number of shares6

13,961,809

9,099,666

EPRA earnings per share (based on the weighted average number of shares)

0.75

0.64

Result on the portfolio per share (IAS 40, based on the weighted average number of shares)

0.22

0.02

Revaluation of financial assets and liabilities per share (based on the weighted average number

-0.77

-0.31

of shares)

Net result per share (IFRS) (based on the weighted average number of shares)

0.16

0.06

Closing price of the share

45.80

37.90

Net asset value per share (IFRS) (based on the number of outstanding shares)

29.44

28.13

  1. The Fair Value of the investment property is the investment value as determined by an independent property expert less the transaction fees (see BE-REIT (Public RREC) Association press release dated 10 November 2016). The Fair Value corresponds to the carrying amount under IFRS.
  2. Calculated in accordance with the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 pursuant to the Act of 12 May 2014 on Regulated Real Estate Companies.
  3. Shares are taken into account based on the respective dividend entitlement.

2

PRESS RELEASE

5 August 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Regulated information

For more information, please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV

Christian Teunissen, CEO

Xior Investor Relations

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108

Frederik Snauwaert, CFO

Sandra Aznar

2018 Antwerp

info@xior.be

Head of Investor Relations

www.xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

ir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner- operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public REIT under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 June 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 982 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108, 2018 Antwerp (Belgium)

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp Division)

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information, projections, convictions, opinions and estimates produced by Xior in relation to the expected future performance of Xior and of the market in which it is active ('forward-looking statements'). By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, that appear justified at the time at which they are made but which may or may not turn out to be accurate, and there is a risk that the forward-looking statements will not be realised. Some events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors outside of Xior's control. In addition, the forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Statements in this press release relating to past trends or activities may not be interpreted as an indication that such trends or activities will persist in future. Neither Xior nor its representatives, officers or advisers can guarantee that the parameters upon which the forward-looking statements are based are free of errors, nor can they indicate, guarantee or predict whether the expected results set out in such a forward-looking statement will ultimately be achieved. Actual profits, the financial situation and Xior's performance or results may therefore differ substantially from the information projected or implied in forward-looking statements. Xior expressly declines any obligation or guarantee to publicly update or review forward-looking statements unless it is required to do so by law. This press release has been prepared in Dutch and has been translated into English and French. In case of discrepancies between the different versions of this press release, the Dutch version will prevail.

3

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
12:20pXIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report | Period from..
PU
07/02XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : lands on prime location in Namur
PU
06/19ROXI &NDASH; THE URBAN RESIDENCE : The new short-stay concept by Xior
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Successful placement of 411,499 Xior shares
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : announces acquisition of the 'Studax' student housing sit..
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Intended private placement of 411.499 shares in Xior Stud..
PU
06/04XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional di..
PU
05/29XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Minutes of the General Meeting of 16 May 2019
PU
04/29XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Interim announcement of the Board of Directors | First qu..
PU
04/16XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Publication of 2018 Annual Financial Report | Notice Gene..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43,0 M
EBIT 2019 33,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 15,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,2x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
Duration : Period :
Xior Student Housing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,67  €
Last Close Price 45,20  €
Spread / Highest target -7,08%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Teunissen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leen van den Neste Non-Executive Chairman
Frederik Snauwaert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Maeseneire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIOR STUDENT HOUSING18.95%720
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL21.92%29 845
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES18.22%28 668
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.24.54%20 073
INVITATION HOMES INC37.80%14 878
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY27.05%13 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group