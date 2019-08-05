Xior Student Housing : Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report | Period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

PRESS RELEASE

5 August 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Regulated information

Publication of Half-Yearly Financial Report - period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Antwerp, Belgium - 5 August 2019 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, announces the publication of its 2019 Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Xior is continuing its growth trajectory and confirms its objectives for 2019: confirmation of expected minimum EPRA earnings of EUR 1.60 per share, which represents an increase of 9.6% compared to 2018, while the number of outstanding shares increased by 76.5% in the course of 2018 and 2019.

EPRA earnings for the first half of the year amount to EUR 0.75 per share1, which is a 17% increase compared to H1 2018 (EUR 0.82 per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).

EPRA earnings for H1 2019 amount to EUR 10.5 million, an increase of 80% compared to H1 2018 (EUR 11.3 million per share after IFRIC 21 adjustment).

The net rental result has risen to EUR 20.9 million, an increase of 61% compared to H1 2018.

EPRA NAV per share2 of EUR 32.15 compared to EUR 31.45 as at 31 December 2018.

IFRS NAV per share3 of EUR 29.44 compared to EUR 29.78 as at 31 December 2018.

Debt ratio of 54.42% compared to 49.32% as at 31 December 2018.

Occupancy rate of 98.08% for H1 2019 compared to 98.45% for H1 2018.

Xior announced its entry into the Spanish and Portuguese markets in the first quarter of 2019. This is an important step for Xior to further implement its growth plan aimed at creating a second home market alongside the Benelux in the Iberian Peninsula.

The property portfolio has risen to EUR 982 million, which is equivalent to an increase of 20.5% compared to 31 December 2018. If all acquisitions and redevelopments in the committed pipeline are completed, the portfolio will increase to approximately EUR 1,100 million with more than 9,000 lettable student units.

For more information, please refer to the Half-Yearly Financial Report for H1 2019, which is now published

and available on Xior's website (Dutchand English).