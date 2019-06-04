Xior Student Housing : Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend | Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR DISCLOSURE OTHERWISE, EITHER
PRESS RELEASE
4 June 2019-8.30 (CEST)
Regulated information
Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend
Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation
Antwerp, Belgium - 4 June 2019
Xior's shareholders have chosen for approximately 62.74% of their dividend claims for a contribution of their net dividend claim in exchange for new shares instead of a dividend in cash.
This results in a capital increase for Xior of approximately 6.08 million euros by way of creation of 150,143 new shares, as a result of which the aggregate number of Xior shares will be equal to 13,918,958.
Capital increase in the framework of the optional dividend
This capital increase leads to a retention of funds within the company that will be used to strengthen its equity and to lower its (statutory limited) debt-to-assets ratio. This capital increase thus offers Xior the possibility to acquire additional assets financed with debt, and enables the Company to realise its growth intentions through additional future investments.
This result leads to a decrease of the debt-to-assets ratio of approx. 0.7% (in comparison with a 100% dividend payment in cash) and results in a capital increase of approximately 6.08 million euros following the optional dividend.
Today, Tuesday 4 June 2019 - prior to opening of the markets - the company initiated the effective settlement of the dividend, whereby, depending on the shareholder's option, (i) the new shares, issued in consideration for the contribution of net dividend rights, will be delivered, (ii) the payment in cash will occur, or (iii) a combination of the two previous options.
The newly created shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of today and are immediately tradable.
Disclosure under Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Act)
Following the capital increase and issue of 150,143 new shares at a total issue price of 6,080,791.50 euros (more specifically 2,702,574 euros capital increase and 3,378,217.50 euros issue premium), Xior Student Housing NV discloses the following information, in compliance with Article 15 of the Transparency Act, per 4 June 2019:
Total capital: EUR 250,541,244.00
Total number of securities with voting rights: 13,918,958 (all ordinary shares)
Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 13,918,958 (all attached to ordinary shares)
Each of these shares confers one vote at the general meeting and these shares are therefore the denominator for purposes of publications under the transparency rules (i.e. notification in the event of reaching, exceeding or failing to meet the thresholds specified by law or in the Articles of Association). Xior Student Housing NV's Articles of Association do not provide for additional statutory thresholds. There are no outstanding options or warrants that confer rights to shares, nor preference shares or shares without voting rights.
For more information please contact:
Xior Student Housing NV
Christian Teunissen, CEO
Xior Investor Relations
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108
Frederik Snauwaert, CFO
Sandra Aznar
2018 Antwerp
info@xior.be
Head of Investor Relations
www.xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
ir@xior.be
T +32 3 257 04 89
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 819 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)
