XIOR STUDENT HOUSING

(XIOR)
Xior Student Housing : Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend | Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation

06/04/2019 | 03:00am EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR DISCLOSURE OTHERWISE, EITHER

DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN PART, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH-AFRICA,

SWITZERLAND OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THIS WILL LEAD TO A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT

LEGISLATION

PRESS RELEASE

4 June 2019-8.30 (CEST)

Regulated information

Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend

Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation

Antwerp, Belgium - 4 June 2019

Xior's shareholders have chosen for approximately 62.74% of their dividend claims for a contribution of their net dividend claim in exchange for new shares instead of a dividend in cash.

This results in a capital increase for Xior of approximately 6.08 million euros by way of creation of 150,143 new shares, as a result of which the aggregate number of Xior shares will be equal to 13,918,958.

  1. Capital increase in the framework of the optional dividend

This capital increase leads to a retention of funds within the company that will be used to strengthen its equity and to lower its (statutory limited) debt-to-assets ratio. This capital increase thus offers Xior the possibility to acquire additional assets financed with debt, and enables the Company to realise its growth intentions through additional future investments.

This result leads to a decrease of the debt-to-assets ratio of approx. 0.7% (in comparison with a 100% dividend payment in cash) and results in a capital increase of approximately 6.08 million euros following the optional dividend.

Today, Tuesday 4 June 2019 - prior to opening of the markets - the company initiated the effective settlement of the dividend, whereby, depending on the shareholder's option, (i) the new shares, issued in consideration for the contribution of net dividend rights, will be delivered, (ii) the payment in cash will occur, or (iii) a combination of the two previous options.

The newly created shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of today and are immediately tradable.

  1. Disclosure under Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Act)

Following the capital increase and issue of 150,143 new shares at a total issue price of 6,080,791.50 euros (more specifically 2,702,574 euros capital increase and 3,378,217.50 euros issue premium), Xior Student Housing NV discloses the following information, in compliance with Article 15 of the Transparency Act, per 4 June 2019:

  • Total capital: EUR 250,541,244.00
  • Total number of securities with voting rights: 13,918,958 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 13,918,958 (all attached to ordinary shares)

Each of these shares confers one vote at the general meeting and these shares are therefore the denominator for purposes of publications under the transparency rules (i.e. notification in the event of reaching, exceeding or failing to meet the thresholds specified by law or in the Articles of Association). Xior Student Housing NV's Articles of Association do not provide for additional statutory thresholds. There are no outstanding options or warrants that confer rights to shares, nor preference shares or shares without voting rights.

For more information please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV

Christian Teunissen, CEO

Xior Investor Relations

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108

Frederik Snauwaert, CFO

Sandra Aznar

2018 Antwerp

info@xior.be

Head of Investor Relations

www.xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

ir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public RREC specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with communal facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing NV's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 819 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, Box 108, 2018 Antwerp

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Register of Legal Entities, Antwerp section)

Disclaimer

This written information is not intended for distribution, publication or release, to or in the United States of America (USA), or to persons from the USA or persons resident in Canada, Australia, Japan, Switzerland, South Africa. The information provided herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction in which such offers or sales are unlawful.

The securities of Xior have not been, nor will be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any other securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America. There will be no offer of securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without prior registration under the Securities Act, or unless the transaction is exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Xior Student Housing NV will not register any part of the offering in the USA or make a public offering to securities in the USA.

The relevant investors are requested to take note of the information memorandum which is available, subject to certain customary restrictions, on the following website: https://www.xior.be/en/investor/investor-relations/dividend).

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 06:59:03 UTC
