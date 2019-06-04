Xior Student Housing : Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend | Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR DISCLOSURE OTHERWISE, EITHER

4 June 2019-8.30 (CEST)

Regulated information

Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional dividend

Publication of the new denominator under the Transparency legislation

Antwerp, Belgium - 4 June 2019

Xior's shareholders have chosen for approximately 62.74% of their dividend claims for a contribution of their net dividend claim in exchange for new shares instead of a dividend in cash.

This results in a capital increase for Xior of approximately 6.08 million euros by way of creation of 150,143 new shares, as a result of which the aggregate number of Xior shares will be equal to 13,918,958.

Capital increase in the framework of the optional dividend

This capital increase leads to a retention of funds within the company that will be used to strengthen its equity and to lower its (statutory limited) debt-to-assets ratio. This capital increase thus offers Xior the possibility to acquire additional assets financed with debt, and enables the Company to realise its growth intentions through additional future investments.

This result leads to a decrease of the debt-to-assets ratio of approx. 0.7% (in comparison with a 100% dividend payment in cash) and results in a capital increase of approximately 6.08 million euros following the optional dividend.

Today, Tuesday 4 June 2019 - prior to opening of the markets - the company initiated the effective settlement of the dividend, whereby, depending on the shareholder's option, (i) the new shares, issued in consideration for the contribution of net dividend rights, will be delivered, (ii) the payment in cash will occur, or (iii) a combination of the two previous options.

The newly created shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of today and are immediately tradable.

Disclosure under Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Act)

Following the capital increase and issue of 150,143 new shares at a total issue price of 6,080,791.50 euros (more specifically 2,702,574 euros capital increase and 3,378,217.50 euros issue premium), Xior Student Housing NV discloses the following information, in compliance with Article 15 of the Transparency Act, per 4 June 2019: