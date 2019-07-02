Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Xior Student Housing    XIOR   BE0974288202

XIOR STUDENT HOUSING

(XIOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xior Student Housing : lands on prime location in Namur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

2 July 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Xior lands on prime location in Namur

Xior Student Housing is now also entering Wallonia with a first project in Namur including at least 206 units

Antwerp, Belgium - 2 July 2019 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment trust (BE- REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, has concluded an agreement for the development of a new student complex including at least 206 units in total (still to be optimised in the current permit process) in Namur, close to the University of Namur and the station. Following the proposed development, this transaction will have a total investment value of approximately EUR 20 million at least.

Xior has concluded an agreement for the development of a new student complex to be built in the heart of Namur, close to various educational institutions such as the University of Namur and Hénallux, and the station.

Baltissimo NV and Promiris NV, a developer with whom Xior has previously worked (for the project on Oudergemlaan in Etterbeek as well as Xior's entry into Portugal), are collaborating in a joint venture Baltissimo NV - Promiris NV and will be responsible for the development. Xior will acquire the shares of the real estate company concerned following the provisional completion of the project which, according to the current schedule, is expected around Q2 2022 (or one year before, at the very earliest). Xior is hereby taking its first steps in Wallonia and adding a new student city to its portfolio. Namur is characterised, in particular, by a highly outdated and dispersed range of student housing whereby the demand for new, well-situated and high-quality student accommodation is very high. The Pôle Académique Namurois has around 19,000 students and 3,700 academics and staff members in the Walloon capital.

The total investment value (upon 100% acquisition of the shares, after completion) will be approximately EUR 20 million at least (upon 100% acquisition of the real estate company's ownership, which will happen at once upon completion) and the project has an expected average initial yield of approximately 5.9%. The development will be delivered in turnkey condition and includes a student complex with at least 176 self-contained studios and 30 unfurnished rooms with shared facilities based on a design by architectural firm, Montois. The complex will also house a retail facility (e.g. a snack bar), storage for 113 bikes and two parking spaces. This particular implementation of the project may be optimised further still, as part of the current permit process, in which case, the expected investment value will also be adjusted.

At present, this student property is expected to be operational for the academic year starting in September 2022. Promiris will provide initial leasing support during the first academic year.

PRESS RELEASE

2 July 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)

Christian Teunissen, CEO of Xior: "We are delighted to be taking our first steps in the French-speaking part of the country, in a true Walloon student city with about 20,000 students and a high demand for good quality and modern student housing."

For more information about this transaction please contact:

Xior Student Housing NV

Christian Teunissen, CEO

Xior Investor Relations

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108

Frederik Snauwaert, CFO

Sandra Aznar

2018 Antwerp

info@xior.be

Head of Investor Relations

www.xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

ir@xior.be

T +32 3 257 04 89

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner- operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.

Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public REIT under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 819 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.

Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)

Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108, 2018 Antwerp (Belgium)

BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp Division)

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information, projections, convictions, opinions and estimates produced by Xior in relation to the expected future performance of Xior and of the market in which it is active ('forward-looking statements'). By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, that appear justified at the time at which they are made but which may or may not turn out to be accurate, and there is a risk that the forward-looking statements will not be realised. Some events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors outside of Xior's control. In addition, the forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Statements in this press release relating to past trends or activities may not be interpreted as an indication that such trends or activities will persist in future. Neither Xior nor its representatives, officers or advisers can guarantee that the parameters upon which the forward-looking statements are based are free of errors, nor can they indicate, guarantee or predict whether the expected results set out in such a forward-looking statement will ultimately be achieved. Actual profits, the financial situation and Xior's performance or results may therefore differ substantially from the information projected or implied in forward-looking statements. Xior expressly declines any obligation or guarantee to publicly update or review forward-looking statements unless it is required to do so by law.

Disclaimer

Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
12:48pXIOR STUDENT HOUSING : lands on prime location in Namur
PU
06/19ROXI &NDASH; THE URBAN RESIDENCE : The new short-stay concept by Xior
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Successful placement of 411,499 Xior shares
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : announces acquisition of the 'Studax' student housing sit..
PU
06/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Intended private placement of 411.499 shares in Xior Stud..
PU
06/04XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Shareholders opt for around 63% of shares for optional di..
PU
05/29XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Minutes of the General Meeting of 16 May 2019
PU
04/29XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Interim announcement of the Board of Directors | First qu..
PU
04/16XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : Publication of 2018 Annual Financial Report | Notice Gene..
PU
03/13XIOR STUDENT HOUSING : announces its entry into the Spanish and Portuguese marke..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43,0 M
EBIT 2019 33,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 15,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,5x
Capitalization 660 M
Chart XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
Duration : Period :
Xior Student Housing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIOR STUDENT HOUSING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,7  €
Last Close Price 46,0  €
Spread / Highest target -8,70%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Teunissen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leen van den Neste Non-Executive Chairman
Frederik Snauwaert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Maeseneire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIOR STUDENT HOUSING21.05%747
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL15.01%28 207
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES16.24%28 136
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.19.05%19 323
INVITATION HOMES INC33.62%14 086
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY23.86%13 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About