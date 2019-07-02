Xior Student Housing : lands on prime location in Namur

PRESS RELEASE
2 July 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)
Xior lands on prime location in Namur
Xior Student Housing is now also entering Wallonia with a first project in Namur including at least 206 units
Antwerp, Belgium - 2 July 2019 - Xior Student Housing NV, the Belgian real estate investment trust (BE- REIT) specialised in student housing in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, has concluded an agreement for the development of a new student complex including at least 206 units in total (still to be optimised in the current permit process) in Namur, close to the University of Namur and the station. Following the proposed development, this transaction will have a total investment value of approximately EUR 20 million at least.
Xior has concluded an agreement for the development of a new student complex to be built in the heart of Namur, close to various educational institutions such as the University of Namur and Hénallux, and the station.
Baltissimo NV and Promiris NV, a developer with whom Xior has previously worked (for the project on Oudergemlaan in Etterbeek as well as Xior's entry into Portugal), are collaborating in a joint venture Baltissimo NV - Promiris NV and will be responsible for the development. Xior will acquire the shares of the real estate company concerned following the provisional completion of the project which, according to the current schedule, is expected around Q2 2022 (or one year before, at the very earliest). Xior is hereby taking its first steps in Wallonia and adding a new student city to its portfolio. Namur is characterised, in particular, by a highly outdated and dispersed range of student housing whereby the demand for new, well-situated and high-quality student accommodation is very high. The Pôle Académique Namurois has around 19,000 students and 3,700 academics and staff members in the Walloon capital.
The total investment value (upon 100% acquisition of the shares, after completion) will be approximately EUR 20 million at least (upon 100% acquisition of the real estate company's ownership, which will happen at once upon completion) and the project has an expected average initial yield of approximately 5.9%. The development will be delivered in turnkey condition and includes a student complex with at least 176 self-contained studios and 30 unfurnished rooms with shared facilities based on a design by architectural firm, Montois. The complex will also house a retail facility (e.g. a snack bar), storage for 113 bikes and two parking spaces. This particular implementation of the project may be optimised further still, as part of the current permit process, in which case, the expected investment value will also be adjusted.
At present, this student property is expected to be operational for the academic year starting in September 2022. Promiris will provide initial leasing support during the first academic year.
PRESS RELEASE
2 July 2019 - Embargo until 17:40 (CET)
Christian Teunissen, CEO of Xior: "We are delighted to be taking our first steps in the French-speaking part of the country, in a true Walloon student city with about 20,000 students and a high demand for good quality and modern student housing."
For more information about this transaction please contact:
|
Xior Student Housing NV
|
Christian Teunissen, CEO
|
Xior Investor Relations
|
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108
|
Frederik Snauwaert, CFO
|
Sandra Aznar
|
2018 Antwerp
|
info@xior.be
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
www.xior.be
|
T +32 3 257 04 89
|
ir@xior.be
|
|
|
T +32 3 257 04 89
About Xior Student Housing
Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully-equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner- operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student housing for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home.
Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public REIT under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 31 March 2019, Xior Student Housing had a property portfolio worth approximately EUR 819 million. More information is available at www.xior.be.
Xior Student Housing NV, Public RREC under Belgian law (BE-REIT)
Mechelsesteenweg 34, box 108, 2018 Antwerp (Belgium)
BE 0547.972.794 (Antwerp Company Register, Antwerp Division)
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking information, projections, convictions, opinions and estimates produced by Xior in relation to the expected future performance of Xior and of the market in which it is active ('forward-looking statements'). By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, that appear justified at the time at which they are made but which may or may not turn out to be accurate, and there is a risk that the forward-looking statements will not be realised. Some events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors outside of Xior's control. In addition, the forward-looking statements are only valid on the date of this press release. Statements in this press release relating to past trends or activities may not be interpreted as an indication that such trends or activities will persist in future. Neither Xior nor its representatives, officers or advisers can guarantee that the parameters upon which the forward-looking statements are based are free of errors, nor can they indicate, guarantee or predict whether the expected results set out in such a forward-looking statement will ultimately be achieved. Actual profits, the financial situation and Xior's performance or results may therefore differ substantially from the information projected or implied in forward-looking statements. Xior expressly declines any obligation or guarantee to publicly update or review forward-looking statements unless it is required to do so by law.
Disclaimer
Xior Student Housing NV published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:47:02 UTC