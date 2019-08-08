Log in
XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2088)
Xiwang Property : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/08/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

西王置業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2088)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 26 August 2019 to approve, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited

Wong Kai Hing

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. WANG Jin Tao

Mr. WONG Kai Ming

Mr. WANG Wei Min

Mr. WANG An

Mr. WANG Zhen

Non-executive directors:

Mr. WANG Di

Mr. WANG Yong

Mr. SUN Xinhu

Disclaimer

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:14:09 UTC
