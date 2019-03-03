Xiwang Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXiwang Property Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2088
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
NIL
HK$0.10
HK$400,000,000.00
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
XIWANG PROPERTY
4,000,000,000
Description :NILNo. of ordinary shares
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Convertible Preference Shares
No. of
preference
shares
2,000,000,000
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
2,000,000,000
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.10
HK$200,000,000.00
NIL
HK$0.10
HK$200,000,000.00
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$600,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,408,773,319
N/A
507,503,136
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
N/A
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
1,408,773,319
N/A
507,503,136
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price:
HK$1.112
(06/11/2005) Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.Share Option
Scheme
(10/05/2018) Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
NIL
NIL
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
thereto
thereto as at close of
Movement during the month
the month
NIL
6,400,000
NIL
NIL
Exercised
CancelledLapsed
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which
1.
Convertible Preference Shares
HK$
HK$598,853,700.48
Nil
HK$598,853,700.48
Nil
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
N/AOrdinary Shares
HK$1.18
(27/03/2012)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares) NIL
(Other class) N/A