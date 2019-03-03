Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xiwang Property Holdings Co Ltd    2088   BMG9829U1062

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2088)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiwang Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 09:19pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXiwang Property Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2088

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$400,000,000.00

NIL

HK$0.10

HK$400,000,000.00

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

XIWANG PROPERTY

4,000,000,000

Description :NILNo. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

No. of

preference

shares

2,000,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

2,000,000,000

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

NIL

HK$0.10

HK$200,000,000.00

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$600,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,408,773,319

N/A

507,503,136

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,408,773,319

N/A

507,503,136

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price:

HK$1.112

(06/11/2005) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option

Scheme

(10/05/2018) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

NIL

NIL

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

NIL

6,400,000

NIL

NIL

Exercised

CancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which

  • issuer may be

  • issued issuedCurrency of Amount at close ConvertedClass and descriptionamount outstandingof preceding monthduring the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

Convertible Preference Shares

HK$

HK$598,853,700.48

Nil

HK$598,853,700.48

Nil

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

N/AOrdinary Shares

HK$1.18

(27/03/2012)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) NIL

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 02:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS C
09:19pXIWANG PROPERTY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for..
PU
01/21XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Profit Alert
PU
01/02XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Nominati..
PU
01/02XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit Co..
PU
2018XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Profit Alert
PU
2018XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of the Resolutions ..
PU
2018XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of the Special Gene..
PU
2018XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
2017XIWANG PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role a..
PU
More news
Chart XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Xiwang Property Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Tao Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Di Wang Chairman
Kai Hing Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xin Hu Sun Non-Executive Director & Head-Business Development
Yong Wang Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO LTD-10.71%45
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 571
VONOVIA7.60%25 100
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 992
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN1.78%16 631
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 645
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.