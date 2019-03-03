Xiwang Property : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedXiwang Property Holdings Company Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2088

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$400,000,000.00 NIL HK$0.10 HK$400,000,000.00 N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) XIWANG PROPERTY

4,000,000,000

Description :NILNo. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

No. of preference shares 2,000,000,000 Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) NIL 2,000,000,000 Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$200,000,000.00 NIL HK$0.10 HK$200,000,000.00 Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$600,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,408,773,319 N/A 507,503,136 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month NIL N/A NIL N/A Balance at close of the month 1,408,773,319 N/A 507,503,136 N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price:

HK$1.112

(06/11/2005) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option

Scheme

(10/05/2018) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

NIL

NIL

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month NIL 6,400,000 NIL NIL Exercised

CancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which

issuer may be

issued issuedCurrency of Amount at close ConvertedClass and descriptionamount outstandingof preceding monthduring the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretopursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

Convertible Preference Shares

HK$

HK$598,853,700.48

Nil

HK$598,853,700.48

Nil

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

N/AOrdinary Shares

HK$1.18

(27/03/2012)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) NIL

(Other class) N/A