Xiwang Property : VOTING RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

西王置業控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2088)

VOTING RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the Independent Shareholders.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE SGM

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 25 October 2019 in relation to the major and continuing connected transactions contemplated under the financial services framework agreement entered into by the Company with Xiwang Group Finance Company Limited* (西王集團財務有限公司) on 12 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the SGM held at 2:30 p.m. on 21 November 2019, an ordinary resolution was proposed to approve, among other things, the Financial Services Framework Agreement, the Proposed Annual Caps and the transactions contemplated thereunder, the voting of which was taken by way of poll. The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the Independent Shareholders.