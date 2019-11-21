Xiwang Property : VOTING RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019
11/21/2019 | 04:41am EST
XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
西王置業控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2088)
VOTING RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 21 NOVEMBER 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the Independent Shareholders.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE SGM
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 25 October 2019 in relation to the major and continuing connected transactions contemplated under the financial services framework agreement entered into by the Company with Xiwang Group Finance Company Limited* (西王集團財務有限公司) on 12 August 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
At the SGM held at 2:30 p.m. on 21 November 2019, an ordinary resolution was proposed to approve, among other things, the Financial Services Framework Agreement, the Proposed Annual Caps and the transactions contemplated thereunder, the voting of which was taken by way of poll. The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed by way of poll by the Independent Shareholders.
As at the date of the SGM, the Company had a total of 1,408,784,198 Shares with voting rights in issue. Xiwang Investment was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution proposed at the SGM. At the date of the SGM, Xiwang Investment and its associates were interested in an aggregate of 982,999,588 Shares, representing approximately 69.78% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the SGM. Save as mentioned above, to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, there was no other Shareholder having interests in the Financial Services Framework Agreement who was required to abstain from voting at the SGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 425,784,610, representing 30.22% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the SGM.
There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the SGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. There were no Shareholders who have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.
The poll results of the SGM were as follows:
Number of votes
Ordinary resolution
(approximate %) (Note)
For
Against
To approve, confirm and/or ratify the Financial
97,047
0
Services Framework Agreement and the Proposed
(100%)
(0%)
Annual Caps, the implementation of the deposit
services thereunder and all other transactions
contemplated thereunder and in connection therewith
and any other ancillary documents; and to authorize
the directors of the Company for and on behalf of the
Company to sign, seal, execute, perfect, perform,
deliver all such agreements, instruments, documents
and deeds, and do all such acts and things and take
all such steps as they may in their discretion consider
n e c e s s a r y , d e s i r a b l e o r e x p e d i e n t f o r t h e
implementation of and/or giving effect to the
Financial Services Framework Agreement and the
Proposed Annual Caps, the implementation of the
deposit services thereunder, and all other transactions
contemplated thereunder and to approve, confirm and
ratify all such acts and things the Directors have
done. #
Note: The approximate percentage is calculated based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who attended and voted at the SGM in person or by corporate representative or by proxy.
Full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of the SGM as contained in the Circular.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolution, it was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
