Xiwang Special Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT (I) PURSUANT TO RULES 13.17 AND 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES FOR THE PLEDGE OF SHARES BY AND THE SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT AND ISSUANCE OF BONDS; AND (II) UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND

PLEDGE OF SHARES BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

As part of the security for the obligations of the Company under the Subscription Agreement,

Xiwang Group agrees to pledge its 100% shareholding interest in Xiwang Hong Kong; (ii) Xiwang Hong Kong agrees to pledge its 95% shareholding interest in Xiwang Holdings; and

Xiwang Holdings agrees to pledge its 100% shareholding interest in Xiwang Investment (collectively, the " Share Pledges "), all in favour of the Bond Subscribers.

Since each of the Corporate Guarantors is a Controlling Shareholder of the Company, and are collectively, directly or indirectly, interested in about 1.5 billion Shares in the Company as at the date of this announcement, the Company is of the view that the Share Pledges trigger the disclosure obligation of the Company under Rule 13.17 of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, each of the Guarantors also agreed to provide personal or corporate guarantees in favour of the Bond Subscribers in respect of the obligations of the Company under the Subscription Agreement and the Bond Instrument.

SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Pursuant to the terms of the Bond Instrument, a relevant event occurs if, among others, (i) Mr. Wang Yong ceases to own, directly or indirectly, 50% or more of the voting rights of the issued share capital of the Company; or (ii) Mr. Wang Yong breaches his undertaking to remain as the single largest direct or indirect holder of the total issued Shares of the Company. Occurrence of any of these events will constitute an event of default under the Bond Instrument whereby the Bonds shall immediately become due and payable the Company at the mandatory redemption amount, which is calculated with reference to the outstanding principal amount multiplied by a multiplier and the interest rate, together with, among others, default interest (if applicable).

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: