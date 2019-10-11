Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited    1266   HK0000101367

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(1266)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiwang Special Steel : FURTHER DELAY IN DATE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

西王特鋼有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1266)

FURTHER DELAY IN DATE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

References are made to a circular of Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019, an announcement of the Company dated 3 June 2019 (the "June Announcement"), a supplementary circular of the Company dated 13 June 2019 (the "Supplementary AGM Circular"), a circular of the Company dated 30 July 2019 (the "Scrip Dividend Circular") and the relevant Election Form also dated 30 July 2019, and an announcement of the Company dated 16 August 2019 (the "August Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised term used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Scrip Dividend Circular.

As disclosed in the August Announcement, the Final Dividend and the share certificates for the Scrip Shares were expected to be sent to the Shareholders on or around Monday, 14 October 2019 and the dealing in the Scrip Shares on the Stock Exchange was expected to commence on or around Tuesday, 15 October 2019.

Since further time is required for arranging remittance from the PRC to Hong Kong, the Board has resolved that the payment of the Final Dividend and the despatch of the share certificates for the Scrip Shares to the Shareholders will be postponed. As a result of the postponement, the Final Dividend and the share certificates for the Scrip Shares are expected to be sent to the Shareholders on or around Tuesday, 14 January 2020 and the dealing in the Scrip Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to commence on or around Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

1

Save for the changes as stated herein above, all other information and contents set out in the June Announcement, Supplementary AGM Circular, the Scrip Dividend Circular and the Election Form and the August Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board of

Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited

Mr. WANG Di

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. ZHANG Jian

Mr. LEUNG Shu Sun Sunny

Mr. SUN Xinhu

Mr. LI Bangguang

Ms. LI Hai Xia

Mr. YU Kou

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WANG Di

2

Disclaimer

Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPA
06:06aXIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Further delay in date of dividend distribution
PU
09/16XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Announcement pursuant to rule 14.36 of the listing rules ..
PU
08/19XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Announcements and Notices -
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Positive profit alert in respect of the third quarter of ..
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Discloseable transaction finance lease arrangement
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Positive profit alert
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Adjustment to conversion price of the convertible bonds
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Voting results of the resolutions proposed at the agm
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Inside information approved supplier for lz50 steel axle ..
PU
2018XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Completion of placing of existing shares and top-up subsc..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 338 M
Chart XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Di Wang Chairman
Xin Su Chief Operating Officer
Kai Hing Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Qing Sheng Zhang Vice President-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED-54.23%188
NUCOR-3.09%15 222
POSCO--.--%14 835
ARCELORMITTAL-29.96%14 155
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.92%12 650
THYSSENKRUPP AG-16.76%8 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group