Xiwang Special Steel : INSIDE INFORMATION SETTLEMENT APPLICATION OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

西王特鋼有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1266)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SETTLEMENT APPLICATION OF

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to announce that the Company

received a notification from its controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules), Xiwang Group Company Limited*（西王集團有限公司）("Xiwang Group"), that Xiwang

Group is facing a liquidity crisis. To the best knowledge of the directors of the Company, which is based on the notification received, in order to protect the interests of creditors and properly resolve the debt problem, Xiwang Group has applied for settlement with the Zouping Municipal People's Court of Shandong Province (the "Court") on 21 February 2020 and received a civil ruling from the Court to accept the application for settlement. However, there is still uncertainty about the settlement.