Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited    1266   HK0000101367

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(1266)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiwang Special Steel : INSIDE INFORMATION SETTLEMENT APPLICATION OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

西王特鋼有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1266)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SETTLEMENT APPLICATION OF

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to announce that the Company

received a notification from its controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules), Xiwang Group Company Limited*（西王集團有限公司）("Xiwang Group"), that Xiwang

Group is facing a liquidity crisis. To the best knowledge of the directors of the Company, which is based on the notification received, in order to protect the interests of creditors and properly resolve the debt problem, Xiwang Group has applied for settlement with the Zouping Municipal People's Court of Shandong Province (the "Court") on 21 February 2020 and received a civil ruling from the Court to accept the application for settlement. However, there is still uncertainty about the settlement.

1

IMPACT ON THE GROUP

Although Xiwang Group and the Company are two separate legal entities, the Group has been providing guarantees in favour of the lenders of Xiwang Group in respect of the loan and finance agreements entered into between Xiwang Group and its subsidiaries, on the one part, and their lenders, on the other part. Such guarantees have been approved by the independent shareholders of the Company previously. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 10 November 2017 and the circular of the Company dated 19 December 2017. The Company and Xiwang Group are different entities with independent and complete business and independent operating capabilities. The entry into the settlement process by Xiwang Group is conducive to solving Xiwang Group's liquidity problems, optimizing the asset and liability structure, eliminating Xiwang Group's debt risk, restoring the sustainable operation and profitability of Xiwang Group, and will not impose negative impact on the Group's daily production and operation. Meanwhile, the Group will actively perform daily operations on the existing basis to ensure the stability of production and operation. As of the date of this announcement, the Group's production and operation situation is normal. The Company will disclose further developments on the above matters by way of further announcement(s) in a timely manner in accordance with the Listing Rules and other regulatory requirements.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded that there is still uncertainty in the settlement of Xiwang Group. The Company will continue to pay attention to the subsequent progress and impact of the above matters, and perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant provisions of laws and regulations. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution in dealing in shares of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited

WANG Di

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. ZHANG Jian

Mr. LEUNG Shu Sun Sunny

Mr. SUN Xinhu

Mr. LI Bangguang

Ms. LI Hai Xia

Mr. YU Kou

Non-executive Director

Mr. WANG Di

  • for identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 13:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPA
08:38aXIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Inside information settlement application of controlling ..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Announcement (i) cancellation of the new steam supply agr..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Completion of discloseable transaction allotment and issu..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Announcement renewal of continuing connected transactions..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Disclosure under rule 13.19 of the listing rules and insi..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Announcement (i) pursuant to rules 13.17 and 13.18 of the..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Appointment of company secretary & change of authorized r..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Disclosure under rule 13.19 of the listing rules and insi..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Resignation of company secretary and change of authorized..
PU
2019XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Further delay in date of dividend distribution
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 732 M
Chart XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,81  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Di Wang Chairman
Xin Su Chief Operating Officer
Qing Sheng Zhang Vice President-Technical Department
Xin Hu Sun Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED67.01%247
ARCELORMITTAL-1.98%16 745
NUCOR-14.98%14 442
POSCO--.--%14 306
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-3.82%11 169
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%7 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group