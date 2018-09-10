Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XL Group Ltd    XL   BMG982941046

XL GROUP LTD (XL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

XL : AXA announces regulatory approvals for the acquisition of XL Group have been obtained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:37pm CEST
ParisMon Sep 10, 2018-

AXA S.A. ('AXA') announced today that it has obtained all regulatory approvals required to complete the proposed acquisition of XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) previously announced on March 5, 2018. The acquisition is expected to close on September 12, 20181, pending the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.
ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries. In 2017, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 98.5 billion and IFRS underlying earnings to Euro 6.0 billion. AXA had Euro 1,439 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD. It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON THE AXA GROUP WEBSITE axa.com

Corporate Responsibility strategy: axa.com/en/about-us/strategy-commitments

SRI ratings:axa.com/en/investor/sri-ratings-ethical-indexes

ABOUT XL Group Ltd

XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL), through its subsidiaries and under the XL Catlin brand, is a global insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlgroup.com

1As a result of the closing of the acquisition, XL Group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AXA. Assuming the closing is completed prior to the close of trading of XL Group's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on September 14, 2018, XL Group's previously announced quarterly dividend, payable to holders of record of XL Group's common shares as of September 14, 2018, will not be paid to shareholders who hold XL Group's common shares prior to the closing.
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ('PSLRA') provides a 'safe harbor' for forward-looking statements. Any prospectus, prospectus supplement, Annual Report to common shareholders, proxy statement, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K or any other written or oral statements made by AXA, XL Group or on AXA's or XL Group's behalf may include forward-looking statements that reflect their respective current views with respect to future events and financial or operational performance. Such statements include forward-looking statements both with respect to AXA or XL Group in general, and to the insurance and reinsurance sectors in particular (both as to underwriting and investment matters). Statements that include the words 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'project,' 'anticipate,' 'may,' 'could,' or 'would' and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise.

The proposed transaction is subject to risks and uncertainties and factors that could cause AXA's or XL Group's actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the specific projections, goals, assumptions and statements include, but are not limited to (i) that AXA and XL Group may be unable to complete the proposed transaction because, among other reasons, conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (ii) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed transaction; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (iv) risks related to disruption of AXA's or XL Group's management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the proposed transaction on AXA or XL Group's relationships with their respective clients, operating results and business generally; and (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings to the extent initiated against AXA, XL Group or others following the announcement of the proposed transaction, as well as AXA's and XL Group's management teams' response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors. Please refer to Part 4 - 'Risk factors and risk management' of AXA's Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2017, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business and/or results of operations and to XL Group's recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q available on XL Group's website. Neither AXA nor XL Group undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere.


Disclaimer

XL Group Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XL GROUP LTD
10:37pXL : AXA announces regulatory approvals for the acquisition of XL Group have bee..
PU
10:28pXL GROUP LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pXL : Catlin Names New Lead Underwriter For Construction Excess Casualty Insuranc..
AQ
09/07XL : Catlin names new lead underwriter for construction excess casualty insuranc..
PU
09/07XL : Catlin Forms New Management Team For EMEA, Asia Pac And Latam Reinsurance B..
AQ
09/05AXA : PCC okays merger of AXA, XL Group, but imposes fine for late notification
AQ
09/04AXA : PCC clears AXA's acquisition of XL Group
AQ
08/30XL : Catlin Gets a Comprehensive Network Plan from Verizon
AQ
08/13XL : Catlin Mergers And Acquisitions Insurance Expands Underwriting Team
AQ
08/09XL : Matthew Oliveira Selected as 2018 XL Catlin Scholar
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/02Tracking George Soros's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/23Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q3 2018 
08/22Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks On The Road To Nowhere 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 639 M
EBIT 2018 927 M
Net income 2018 952 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 16,04
P/E ratio 2019 14,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 14 798 M
Chart XL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
XL Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XL GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,6 $
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael S. McGavick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory S. Hendrick President & Chief Operating Officer
Eugene M. McQuade Chairman
Stephen Robb Chief Financial Officer
Ramani Ayer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XL GROUP LTD62.63%14 798
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY8.10%528 642
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.09%34 823
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.47%34 634
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-2.15%34 331
SAMPO OYJ-4.78%27 917
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.