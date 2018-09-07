XL : Catlin names new lead underwriter for construction excess casualty insurance in Southeast

Philadelphia

Fri Sep 7, 2018

- XL Catlin's North America Construction insurance business has appointed Ann Marie Snyder, Senior Underwriter, to lead its Construction Excess Casualty business in its Southeast region.

'With her strong technical underwriting background, industry experience and roots in the region, Ann Marie is the perfect person to assume responsibility for our book of business in the Southeast,' said Ed Totten, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Manager in XL Catlin's North America Construction Excess Casualty Profit Center. 'Ann Marie already manages a profitable book of lead umbrella and excess policies for contractors in our Mid-Atlantic region and is looking forward to getting re-acquainted with brokers in her hometown region and continuing to build this regional book of excess casualty business.'

Ms. Snyder joined XL Catlin in 2012 from Ironshore Insurance Services where she served as a senior production specialist in their environmental underwriting unit. Her insurance career also includes tenure with AIG Environmental in both Atlanta and Philadelphia. She began her professional career as an environmental scientist, and then project manager with Tetra Tech Environmental Management in Atlanta. She is a graduate of Georgia State University.

In addition to its excess casualty underwriting resources, XL Catlin's North America Construction insurance business also includes dedicated construction underwriters providing primary casualty , professional liability, builders risk, wrap ups, subcontractor default, and pollution insurance, accompanied by risk engineering services to help clients' loss prevention and safety efforts and construction claims expertise.

About XL Catlin's Insurance Operations

XL Catlin insurance companies offer property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance products globally. Businesses that are moving the world forward choose XL Catlin as their partner. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

About XL Catlin



XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

