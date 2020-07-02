Log in
XLMedia PLC

XLMEDIA PLC

(XLM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 10:09:34 am
23.944 GBX   +0.82%
10:15aXLMEDIA : July 2020 EGM Results
PU
06/11XLMEDIA : July 2020 EGM
PU
05/27XLMEDIA : 2020 AGM Results
PU
XLMedia : July 2020 EGM Results

07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

XLMedia Plc

July 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting-Official Results

Held July 2 at 10:00am (GMT) in Cyprus

Resolutions

Resolution Summary

Total For (i)

Total Against

TotalWithheld

(ii)

Outcome

No.

%

No.

%

No.

1

To resolve that the XLMedia 2020 Global Share Incentive Plan (the '2020 LTIP') be hereby approved

67,959,798

98.61%

957,518

1.39%

953,447

Passed

Notes:

  • (i)The "For" proxy vote includes those giving the Chairmandiscretion.

  • (ii)A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not included in the proxy votes "For" or "Against" the resolution

Disclaimer

XLMedia plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 60,4 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 21,8 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 12,5%
Capitalization 43,6 M 54,3 M 54,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 75,4%
Income Statement Evolution
