XLMedia : July 2020 EGM Results

XLMedia Plc
July 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting-Official Results
Held July 2 at 10:00am (GMT) in Cyprus
|
Resolutions
|
Resolution Summary
|
Total For (i)
|
Total Against
|
TotalWithheld
(ii)
|
Outcome
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
%
|
No.
|
1
|
To resolve that the XLMedia 2020 Global Share Incentive Plan (the '2020 LTIP') be hereby approved
|
67,959,798
|
98.61%
|
957,518
|
1.39%
|
953,447
|
Passed
Notes:
Disclaimer
XLMedia plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC