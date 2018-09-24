XLMedia
(AIM: XLM), a leading provider of digital performance marketing
services, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months
ended 30 June 2018.
Financial highlights
-
Revenues of $59.1 million (H1 2017: $67.9 million)
-
Gross profit of $33.5 million (H1 2017: $35.2 million)
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million (H1 2017: $22.8 million)
-
Profit before tax of $16.8 million (H1 2017: $19.5 million)
-
Interim dividend of $6.5 million or 3.0040 cents per share (H1 2017:
4.0226 cents per share); and
-
Strong balance sheet with $51.3 million of cash and short-term
investments to be deployed in further acquisitions for future growth
-
On track to meet profit expectations for the full year
Operating highlights
-
Completed a series of acquisitions in the period totalling $45.8
million, including:
-
Leading Finnish gambling related informational websites for $18.0
million
-
WhichBingo.co.uk,
one of the leading online informational portals and comparison
sites for online bingo games in the UK for $10.5 million
-
Three US personal finance informational websites for $5.9 million
-
Shortly after period end, acquired Investorjunkie.com
a leading US personal finance website for $5.8 million
-
Solid performance from our Personal Finance assets, growing both in
asset base and amount of clients.
-
Preparation for launch into the significant future potential US
gambling market
-
Enhanced the Group’s Asia-Pacific presence in the mobile apps vertical
and increased revenues from new clients in the region
-
Management have worked hard to mitigate previously reported regulatory
headwinds and operating challenges and remain on track to deliver the
year end market consensus profit number
Ory Weihs, Chief Executive Officer of XLMedia, commented:
“The Group produced a solid profit performance in the first half,
albeit against a backdrop of regulatory pressures and challenging market
conditions in the online gambling sector. However, we are now seeing
positive signals and expect to meet profit expectations for the full
year.
“Since the beginning of this year we have been focusing on
implementing our strategy and executing acquisitions in order to
accelerate growth, allocating over $45 million of capital for
acquisitions. Our newly acquired assets perform as expected and we are
confident they will deliver a strong return."
A webcast of our results presentation will be available on our website
later today: https://www.xlmedia.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
XLMedia will be holding a presentation for private and retail investors
at 4.00pm on Tuesday 25 September 2018. To register for the event,
please contact Vigo Communications on xlmedia@vigocomms.com.
To view the full announcement, please visit: https://www.xlmedia.com/investor-relations/rns-news-alerts/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005028/en/