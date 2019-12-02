Log in
XMH : EGM 20191129 Result of EGM - final

12/02/2019 | 02:58am EST

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201010562M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors ("Board") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 November 2019, the resolution relating to matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019 and put to vote by way of electronic poll at the EGM was duly passed.

The result of the electronic poll on the resolution put to vote at the EGM is set out below as confirmed by the scrutineer, RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.:-

Total number

For

Against

Results

As a

As a

of shares

percentage of

percentage of

Ordinary

represented

total number

total number

Resolution

by votes for

Number of

Number of

of votes for

of votes for

and against

Shares

Shares

and against

and against

the relevant

the relevant

the relevant

resolution

resolution (%)

resolution (%)

Ratification of

the

Company's

Disposal of its 80%

shareholding

88,256,206

88,256,206

100

0

0

Carried

interest in Z-Power

Automation

Pte.

Ltd.

There were no parties who were required to abstain from voting on the resolution relating to the matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

Tan Tin Yeow

Chairman and Managing Director

29 November 2019

Disclaimer

XMH Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:57:09 UTC
