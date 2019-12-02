XMH : EGM 20191129 Result of EGM - final

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.
(Company Registration No. 201010562M)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
(the "Company")
RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors ("Board") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 November 2019, the resolution relating to matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019 and put to vote by way of electronic poll at the EGM was duly passed.
The result of the electronic poll on the resolution put to vote at the EGM is set out below as confirmed by the scrutineer, RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.:-
|
|
|
|
|
Total number
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
Against
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a
|
|
|
|
|
As a
|
|
|
|
|
|
of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
represented
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
total number
|
|
|
|
|
total number
|
|
|
Resolution
|
|
|
by votes for
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of votes for
|
|
|
of votes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
|
and against
|
|
|
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
the relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution (%)
|
|
|
|
|
resolution (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratification of
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of its 80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholding
|
|
88,256,206
|
|
88,256,206
|
|
100
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
Carried
|
|
interest in Z-Power
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automation
|
Pte.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There were no parties who were required to abstain from voting on the resolution relating to the matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019.
By Order of the Board
Tan Tin Yeow
Chairman and Managing Director
29 November 2019
Disclaimer
XMH Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:57:09 UTC