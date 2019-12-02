XMH : EGM 20191129 Result of EGM - final

XMH HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201010562M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(the "Company")

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors ("Board") of XMH Holdings Ltd. ("Company", and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held on 29 November 2019, the resolution relating to matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019 and put to vote by way of electronic poll at the EGM was duly passed.

The result of the electronic poll on the resolution put to vote at the EGM is set out below as confirmed by the scrutineer, RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.:-

Total number For Against Results As a As a of shares percentage of percentage of Ordinary represented total number total number Resolution by votes for Number of Number of of votes for of votes for and against Shares Shares and against and against the relevant the relevant the relevant resolution resolution (%) resolution (%) Ratification of the Company's Disposal of its 80% shareholding 88,256,206 88,256,206 100 0 0 Carried interest in Z-Power Automation Pte. Ltd.

There were no parties who were required to abstain from voting on the resolution relating to the matter as set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

Tan Tin Yeow

Chairman and Managing Director

29 November 2019