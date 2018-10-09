Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  XO Group Inc    XOXO

XO GROUP INC (XOXO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Monteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors of XO Group Inc. - XOXO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors of  XO Group Inc. ("XO Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: XOXO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the sale of the company to WeddingWire, Inc. ("WeddingWire") Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of XO Group will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of XO Group common stock.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/xo-group-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in XO Group and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-launches-an-investigation-of-the-board-of-directors-of-xo-group-inc---xoxo-300727314.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XO GROUP INC
05:01aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Director..
PR
10/08XO : 9th Annual The Knot Gala Hosts 1,000 of the Wedding Industry’s Top Pr..
PU
10/08XO : 8th Annual The Knot Gala Hosts 1,000 of the Wedding Industry’s Top Pr..
BU
10/03THE KNOT : Offers $100 Photo-Sharing App for Free to Every Couple Getting Marrie..
PR
09/29WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates XO Group Inc. Acquisition
PR
09/27XO GROUP INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
09/27ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of XO Group Inc.
PR
09/25XO GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors ..
AQ
09/25XO GROUP INC. : to Become Privately Held Company and Merge With WeddingWire, Acc..
PR
08/14XO : Nearly 30,000 Couples Registered on The Knot to Marry on August 18, 2018, t..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018 
09/25Midday Gainers / Losers (09/25/2018) 
09/25XO Group going private in $933 buyout deal 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
07/31XO Group's (XOXO) CEO Mike Steib on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.