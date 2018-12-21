XO Group Inc. : Becomes Privately Held Company and Merges with WeddingWire

XO Group Inc. (“XO Group”), operator of The Knot, today announced that
it has become a privately held company and has completed its previously
announced merger with WeddingWire, Inc. The combined organization, owned
by the Permira Funds and Spectrum Equity, will deliver leading wedding
marketplaces, wedding websites, planning tools and registry services to
over 20 million unique visitors each month across the globe through The
Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas and other family brands. The company, a leader
in the industry with over 3 million registered couples, 700,000 local
vendors and 7 million reviews, will build upon more than four decades of
combined expertise to continue providing the most loved products and
services to users.
Under the terms of the agreement, XO Group shareholders will receive
$35.00 per share in cash. The company will maintain both wedding brands
in the US (The Knot and WeddingWire) as separate consumer products, in
addition to maintaining the other leading wedding and lifestyle brands
across the globe.
“This is a great day for our new company and this industry that we all
love,” said Mike Steib, co-CEO. “I want to thank the incredible people
at XO and WeddingWire for making today possible. Together, this team is
the best in the game.”
"Our union is an exciting and incredible milestone for the global
wedding industry and all of us at WeddingWire and XO," said Tim Chi,
co-CEO. "Together, we can further our ongoing commitment of providing
all couples with the resources to plan, driving business success to
event professionals and partners, and pioneering industry innovations.
We’re grateful for our exceptional teams through the years who have
brought diversity of talent and thought to make us one combined,
best-in-class company.”
About the Company
The company serves engaged couples and wedding professionals in 15
countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia through
wedding brands The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Matrimonio.com,
Mariages.net, WeddingWire.in and more. Additional lifestyle brands
include The Bump, GigMasters, Lasting, How They Asked and more. The
combined company has US offices in New York, New York; Chevy Chase,
Maryland; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska and
international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Guangzhou, China; and
Gurgaon, India.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005268/en/