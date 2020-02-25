Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  XOMA Corporation    XOMA

XOMA CORPORATION

(XOMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XOMA to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:31pm EST

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Neal, will present an update about the Company’s business at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.  The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:20AM ET, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the investor relations page of XOMA’s website at www.xoma.com.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation
XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.  The Company’s portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas.  Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA’s pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics.  The Company’s royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.  For more information, visit www.xoma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements/Explanatory Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the potential of XOMA’s portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time, creating additional value for the stockholders and cash sufficiency forecast.  These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; if the therapeutic product candidates to which we have a royalty interest do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to market them.  Other potential risks to XOMA meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA's most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other SEC filings.  Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA's prospects.  Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.  XOMA disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development.  Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development. 

Investor contact:
Juliane Snowden
Oratorium Group, LLC
+1 646-438-9754
jsnowden@oratoriumgroup.com

Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
KV Consulting & Management
+1 310-403-8951
kathy@kathyvincent.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XOMA CORPORATION
04:31pXOMA to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
GL
01/13XOMA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2019XOMA CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2019XOMA : Announces Closing of Rights Offering
AQ
2019XOMA Announces Closing of Rights Offering
GL
2019XOMA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019XOMA : Iscalimab Update
AQ
2019XOMA CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019Iscalimab (CFZ533) Update
GL
2019XOMA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21,2 M
EBIT 2019 -2,41 M
Net income 2019 -1,93 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -118x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 19,8x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart XOMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
XOMA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XOMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,50  $
Last Close Price 25,97  $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Neal Chief Executive Officer & Director
W. Denman van Ness Chairman
Thomas Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Joseph M. Limber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XOMA CORPORATION-4.87%253
GILEAD SCIENCES7.26%92 229
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.25%61 449
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.37%46 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.94%26 467
GENMAB A/S15.09%16 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group