Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc. (XP)

03/27/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s December 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

Investors suffering losses on their XP investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In December 2019, XP completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 83 million Class A shares at $27.00 per share.

On March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP’s financials. Among other claims, the report alleged that XP failed to disclose relevant information, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100 million in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty regarding its independent financial agents (“IFAs”); (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.12, or over 25% , over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) that XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) that XP had material weaknesses; (5) that XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased XP securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 20, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
