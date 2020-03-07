Log in
XP Inc.    XP

XP INC.

(XP)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of XP Inc. (XP) on Behalf of Investors

03/07/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your XP investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In December 2019, XP completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing more than 72 million Class A shares at $27.00 per share.

On March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP’s financials. Among other claims, the report alleges that there are significant discrepancies between XP’s internal audits and the financial statements the company provided investors in its IPO prospectus. The report also alleges that "XP fired its auditor after the auditor found material weaknesses in its financial reporting[.]"

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.77, or over 13% , to close at $30.99 per share on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding XP should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 207 M
EBIT 2019 332 M
Net income 2019 221 M
Finance 2019 1 230 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 74,7x
P/E ratio 2020 55,1x
EV / Sales2019 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 13,5x
Capitalization 24 975 M
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 40,09  $
Last Close Price 30,99  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Benchimol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Bernardo Amaral Botelho Director
Carlos Alberto Ferreira Filho Director
Gabriel Klas da Rocha Leal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XP INC.-19.55%24 975
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD1.14%22 499
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.3.60%18 579
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.82%15 316
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.79%13 092
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.37%9 869
