XP INC.

(XP)
Glancy Prongay & Murray : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XP Inc. (XP)

03/31/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 20, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s December 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

If you suffered a loss on your XP investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In December 2019, XP completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 83 million Class A shares at $27.00 per share.

On March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP’s financials. Among other claims, the report alleged that XP failed to disclose relevant information, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100 million in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty regarding its independent financial agents (“IFAs”); (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.12, or over 25% , over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) that XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) that XP had material weaknesses; (5) that XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XP pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 20, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
