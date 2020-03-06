Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of XP Inc. (XP) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In December 2019, XP completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing more than 72 million Class A shares at $27.00 per share.

On March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP’s financials. Among other claims, the report alleges that there are significant discrepancies between XP’s internal audits and the financial statements the company provided investors in its IPO prospectus. The report also alleges that "XP fired its auditor after the auditor found material weaknesses in its financial reporting[.]"

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.77, or over 13% , to close at $30.99 per share on March 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

