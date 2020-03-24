Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf XP Inc. (XP) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s December 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). XP investors have until May 20, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In December 2019, XP completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 83 million Class A shares at $27.00 per share.

On March 6, 2020, The Winkler Group published a report raising serious questions about the accuracy of XP’s financials. Among other claims, the report alleged that XP failed to disclose relevant information, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100 million in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty regarding its independent financial agents (“IFAs”); (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.12, or over 25% , over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) that XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) that XP had material weaknesses; (5) that XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) that as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

