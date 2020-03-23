Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  XP Inc.    XP   KYG982391099

XP INC.

(XP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against XP Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against XP Inc. (“XP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XP), certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of the Company’s December 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased XP securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO on or about December 11, 2019, and have suffered losses, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

The lawsuit alleges that XP (and the other named defendants) misled investors by failing to disclose that, among other things: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failure and connected losses; (3) XP’s aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Then on March 6, 2020, the Winkler Group released a report detailing, among other things, how XP had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information in its Registration Statement, including: (i) undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) R$100M in system failure expenses; (iii) great uncertainty with regards to its Independent Financial Agents; (iv) the full circumstances regarding its firing and replacing its accounting firm KPMG; and (v) other undisclosed material weaknesses.

Following this news, XP shares plummeted $9.12 per share, or 25.5%, to close at $26.64 per share on March 9, 2020.

What You Can Do

If you purchased XP securities, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 20, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XP INC.
12:18pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
11:57aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/21XP : Rosen, A Leading Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Aga..
PR
03/17XP Inc. Reports 4Q19 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
03/13XP ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into XP, Inc.; Investors Suffer..
PR
03/12XP INC. : annual earnings release
03/09SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into XP, Inc. (XP)
BU
03/09INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
03/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of XP Inc. (XP) on Beh..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 368 M
EBIT 2020 355 M
Net income 2020 236 M
Finance 2020 1 457 M
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,16x
Capitalization 14 458 M
Chart XP INC.
Duration : Period :
XP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,20  $
Last Close Price 17,94  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guilherme Benchimol Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Constantino A. dos Santos Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Bernardo Amaral Botelho Director
Carlos Alberto Ferreira Filho Director
Gabriel Klas da Rocha Leal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XP INC.-53.43%14 458
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-11.90%19 181
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-0.12%15 977
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.44%13 274
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.27%10 714
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.80%8 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group