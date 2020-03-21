Log in
XP : Rosen, A Leading Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against XP Inc. - XP

03/21/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) resulting from allegations that XP may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 6, 2020, less than three months after XP's IPO, The Winkler Group published a short report raising many serious questions about the accuracy of XP's financials. Among other allegations, the report alleges that there are significant discrepancies between XP's internal audits and the financial statements the company provided investors in its IPO prospectus. The report also alleges that "XP fired its auditor after the auditor found material weaknesses in its financial reporting[.]"

On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by XP investors. If you purchased shares of XP please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1800.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-xp-inc---xp-301027827.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
