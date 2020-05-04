XP POWER LTD : - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

4 May 2020

XP Power Limited

(“the Company”)

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company’s Prospectus published in 2007 sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued and is available on the Financial Conduct Authority’s National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the Industrial Electronics (circa 45% of revenue), Healthcare (circa 23% of revenue), Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing (circa 19% of revenue) and Technology (circa 13% of revenue) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer’s product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.

