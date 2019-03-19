XP Power : Low-cost, open-frame 40W & 60W power supplies support healthcare, household and ITE applications

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

XP Power has launched two new series of low-profile, open-frame power supplies addressing the need for low-cost 40W and 60W solutions that support a broad range of applications within the medical, domestic/household and ITE/industrial sectors.

Most markets are under price pressure these days; the new FCS40 and FCS60 address this need by combining low unit cost with easy integration into multiple end equipment markets with international agency approvals, high efficiency and low emissions. This is further supported by the wide operating temperature (-25°C to +70°C) that allows use in a wide variety of environments.

The new FCS40 & 60 supplies offer a single output of either 12, 15, 18, 24, 36 or 48V at efficiencies up to 86%, model dependant. An on-board potentiometer allows the voltage to be trimmed by ±10%, optimising the voltage for specific load requirements or voltage drops. Both the FCS40 and FCS60 carry extensive approvals that ease the task of the designer in obtaining system-level approval for their designs. For medical applications these include IEC/EN/ES60601 offering 2 x Means of Patient Protection (MOPP). The units also include two line input fuses and offer Class II operation, furthering their suitability for medical applications in the home healthcare environment.

For ITE & industrial applications the supplies are approved to IEC60950-1 and IEC/EN/cUL62368-1 as well as meeting the needs of the Low Voltage Directive (LVD). IEC60335-1 approval makes the FCS40 and FCS60 applicable to domestic & household applications. As part of XP Power's 'Green Power' range, all of the new supplies minimise the no load power consumption to less than 0.3W, facilitating compliance with the latest environmental legislation. The ability to be convection cooled up to +70°C with de-rating removes the need for a fan from many systems, saving energy, cost and weight as well as improving system reliability.

The series is available from Allied Electronics, Digi-Key, element14, Farnell, Newark, RS Components, approved regional distributors, or direct from XP Power and come with a 3-year warranty.