Important Announcement: COVID-19 Resources

As you continue to navigate various news releases and announcements by the US Federal government, we wanted to provide you with the summary details below.

For the most current information from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), please visit SBA.gov/disaster. Please be sure to frequently check the SBA website for updates.

Here are a few program highlights and additional resources:

- The number of banks making SBA loans has been expanded to all FDIC insured banks;

- The loans will be for companies with under 500 employees;

- The loans will be guaranteed by the SBA up to $10.0 million with maximum interest of 4%

- There is a loan forgiveness component for certain costs-including payroll, rent payment, mortgage obligations and utilities-that are incurred during an 8-week period starting on the loan's origination date, according to the legislation draft. The amount of forgiveness will take into account the number of workers retained or rehired.

SBA Lending Relief

SBA EIDL (Economic Impact Disaster Loans) and SBA Bridge Express Loans

- https://www.sba.gov/disaster for more information.

COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave & FMLA

FMLA Guidance:

Tax Credit Programs for maintaining employees: