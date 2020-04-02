Log in
Important Announcement: COVID-19 Resources

04/02/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

As you continue to navigate various news releases and announcements by the US Federal government, we wanted to provide you with the summary details below.

For the most current information from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), please visit SBA.gov/disaster. Please be sure to frequently check the SBA website for updates.

Here are a few program highlights and additional resources:

  • - The number of banks making SBA loans has been expanded to all FDIC insured banks;
  • - The loans will be for companies with under 500 employees;
  • - The loans will be guaranteed by the SBA up to $10.0 million with maximum interest of 4%
  • - There is a loan forgiveness component for certain costs-including payroll, rent payment, mortgage obligations and utilities-that are incurred during an 8-week period starting on the loan's origination date, according to the legislation draft. The amount of forgiveness will take into account the number of workers retained or rehired.

SBA Lending Relief

SBA EIDL (Economic Impact Disaster Loans) and SBA Bridge Express Loans

COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave & FMLA

FMLA Guidance:

Tax Credit Programs for maintaining employees:

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M
EBIT 2020 15,0 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,65x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 9,55  $
Spread / Highest target 88,5%
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan L. Pape President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Constantine Independent Director
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPEL, INC.-34.81%277
DENSO CORPORATION-2.62%25 140
CONTINENTAL AG-47.51%14 420
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.42%13 246
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD1.80%12 992
APTIV PLC-51.65%12 567
