XPEL : Reports Revenue Growth of 19.0%, Net Income growth of 32.1% in Second Quarter 2020
08/12/2020 | 07:02am EDT
XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Revenues increased 19.0% to $35.8 million compared to second quarter 2019
Net income grew 32.1% to $4.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of 2019
EBITDA grew 29.2% to $5.7 million, or 15.8% of revenues compared to $4.4 million in second quarter 20191
First Six Months Highlights
Revenues increased 17.1% to $64.2 million compared to the prior year period
Net income increased 14.7% to $5.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2019
EBITDA grew 14.0% to $8.2 million, or 12.8% of revenues, as compared to $7.2 million in the same prior year period1
Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, “We're very pleased to have achieved strong second quarter results even as the world continued to contend with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we moved through the quarter, following early lockdown-related declines, we saw incredible top line resilience, led by the United States and China, which culminated in an all-time record revenue month in June. Early in the quarter, our team took swift action to manage through the crisis. These actions, along with this top line recovery, drove substantial net income growth and record operating cash flow while avoiding any layoffs or furloughs. While the economy continues to face uncertainty related to future COVID-19 impacts, we are cautiously optimistic that our second quarter momentum will continue as we move through the rest of the year.”
For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:
Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $5.7 million or 19% to $35.8 million as compared to $30.1 million in the prior year.
Gross Margin. Gross margin was 32.8% compared to 35.3% in the second quarter of 2019.
Expenses. Operating expenses decreased slightly to $6.6 million, or 18.4% of sales, compared to $6.7 million or 22.1% of sales in the prior year period.
Net income. Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $3.0 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.
EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $5.7 million, or 15.8% of sales, as compared to $4.4 million in the prior year1.
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020:
Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $9.4 million or 17.1% to $64.2 million as compared to $54.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
Gross Margin. Gross margin was largely consistent at 34.3% compared to the first six months of 2019.
Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $14.4 million, and remained consistent at 22.5% of sales, compared to $12.3 million in the same prior year period.
Foreign Currency Exchange. Foreign Currency Exchangeloss increased to $0.4 million in the six month period compared to $0.02 million in the same prior period.
Net income. Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $4.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share in the first half of 2019.
EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $8.2 million, or 12.8% of sales, as compared to $7.2 million in the same prior year period1.
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below
As of June 30, 2020, XPEL had cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2019.
About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Product revenue
$
30,961,996
$
25,425,489
$
54,711,913
$
46,480,212
Service revenue
4,843,862
4,668,665
9,482,408
8,339,388
Total revenue
35,805,858
30,094,154
64,194,321
54,819,600
Cost of Sales
Cost of product sales
22,556,696
18,551,030
39,318,109
34,239,063
Cost of service
1,510,085
917,111
2,840,247
1,804,444
Total cost of sales
24,066,781
19,468,141
42,158,356
36,043,507
Gross Margin
11,739,077
10,626,013
22,035,965
18,776,093
Operating Expenses
Sales and marketing
1,919,529
2,064,836
4,662,778
3,663,942
General and administrative
4,679,092
4,589,906
9,748,863
8,667,857
Total operating expenses
6,598,621
6,654,742
14,411,641
12,331,799
Operating Income
5,140,456
3,971,271
7,624,324
6,444,294
Interest expense
74,554
29,074
105,112
57,780
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
4,141
(3,518)
419,718
14,908
Income before income taxes
5,061,761
3,945,715
7,099,494
6,371,606
Income tax expense
1,088,071
938,405
1,514,450
1,504,293
Net income
3,973,690
3,007,310
5,585,044
4,867,313
Income attributed to non-controlling interest
—
1,293
—
2,709
Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company
$
3,973,690
$
3,006,017
$
5,585,044
$
4,864,604
Earnings per share attributable stockholders of the Company
Basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.11
$
0.20
$
0.18
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares
Basic and diluted
27,612,597
27,612,597
27,612,597
27,612,597
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,795,909
$
11,500,973
Accounts receivable, net
7,215,230
7,154,084
Inventory, net
14,706,582
15,141,153
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,103,656
2,391,340
Income tax receivable
—
93,150
Total current assets
49,821,377
36,280,700
Property and equipment, net
4,549,533
4,014,653
Right-of-Use lease assets
5,260,732
5,079,110
Intangible assets, net
4,586,343
3,820,460
Other assets
457,020
—
Goodwill
3,497,883
2,406,512
Total assets
$
68,172,888
$
51,601,435
Liabilities
Current
Current portion of notes payable
$
2,543,301
$
462,226
Current portion lease liabilities
1,321,116
1,126,701
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
13,787,059
10,197,353
Income tax payable
1,456,136
—
Total current liabilities
19,107,612
11,786,280
Deferred tax liability, net
844,928
604,715
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
4,001,669
4,009,949
Non-current portion of notes payable
4,819,237
307,281
Total liabilities
28,773,446
16,708,225
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding
27,613
27,613
Additional paid-in-capital
10,412,471
11,348,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,220,564)
(908,764)
Retained earnings
30,179,922
24,594,878
39,399,442
35,061,890
Non-controlling interest
—
(168,680)
Total stockholders’ equity
39,399,442
34,893,210
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
68,172,888
$
51,601,435
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.