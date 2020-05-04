Log in
XPEL, Inc.

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
XPEL : Secures The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation

05/04/2020 | 09:59am EDT
Go Back to All News Articles XPEL Secures The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation
Published On 5/4/2020

XPEL SECURES The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation

SAN ANTONIO, TX - XPEL, Inc., today announced that its PRIME brand of automotive window film has earned The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for its safe and effective protection against ultraviolet radiation from the sun. The Seal of Recommendation has been granted to XPEL PRIME window films including CS Black, HP Black, XR Blue, XR Black and XR Plus. Each film rejects over 99% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, the equivalent of using a sunscreen with SPF 1000. The Seal of Recommendation, a symbol recognized and trusted worldwide, is overseen by renowned experts in photobiology and granted to products that meet the Foundation's stringent criteria for safe and effective sun protection.

In addition to UVA and UVB rejection, XPEL PRIME window films provide significant glare reduction and up to 98% infrared heat rejection. The films' protective properties are designed to keep vehicle passengers safe and comfortable and are all backed by XPEL's industry-leading limited lifetime transferrable warranty.

'XPEL fully supports the mission of The Skin Cancer Foundation and is pleased to have secured the Seal of Recommendation for XPEL PRIME automotive window films,' said Robert Bezner, VP Brand at XPEL. 'Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, and our XPEL PRIME window films provide a significant barrier to cancer-causing UV rays to keep drivers and passengers comfortable and safe.'

With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is the most common cancer, yet it is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer. About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers and 85 percent of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

'When people think about automotive safety they likely aren't thinking about sun protection,' said Dan Latore, Executive director of The Skin Cancer Foundation. 'We commend XPEL for doing their part to ensure that their automotive window films will further protect drivers and passengers against sun damage that can lead to skin cancer.'

The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation program has been helping consumers select the safest and most effective products for sun protection since 1981. It is the only educational program worldwide that not only sets rigorous standards for sun protection products but scrupulously verifies they are met.

About XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers, and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support, and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol 'XPEL'.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation is the only global organization solely devoted to the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 13:58:09 UTC
