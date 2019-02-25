Xperi : Announces 3D Face Recognition and 3D Relighting Technologies Will Be Featured in the New LG G8ThinQ Smartphone

Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) has announced that FotoNation’s
FaceSafeTM 3D face recognition technology and its AI-based 3D
relighting technology have been integrated in LG’s new flagship
smartphone, the G8ThinQ, through a partnership with LG
Electronics. FotoNation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi.
The LG G8ThinQ which will be unveiled at MWC 2019 in
Barcelona, Spain, from February 25 to 28, is the first smartphone to
feature FotoNation’s FaceSafe and 3D relighting technologies. LG
Electronics will present these features as Face Unlock and Spotlight,
respectively, at MWC 2019.
FaceSafe is FotoNation’s 3D face recognition solution for mobile
devices. It combines a low False Acceptance Rate (FAR), low single-digit
False Recognition Rate (FRR) with attention detection and
high-performance anti-spoofing technologies that protect against print,
video and 3D mask attacks. FaceSafe solution offers enhanced security
and a fast execution time that is less than 200 milliseconds (ms, 1/1000
seconds).
FotoNation’s 3D relighting technology pairs 3D sensing with AI-based
face understanding to allow users to create professional grade lighting
and feature enhancements with the press of the shutter button. This
delivers superior portraits and selfies from smartphones. The LG G8ThinQ
is the world’s first Android phone to feature a live preview 3D
relighting mode that provides users with real-time feedback allowing
them to change the light source position to deliver more flattering and
professional looking selfies and portraits.
“We are thrilled to partner with LG to implement FotoNation’s FaceSafe
and 3D relighting solutions in the G8ThinQ and bring these
robust security and imaging solutions to market,” said Geir Skaaden,
executive vice president, chief products and services officer at Xperi
Corporation. “These solutions deliver superior security, protection and
customization that address critical needs in mobile market.”
“We expect many users will be able to enjoy enhanced mobile security and
personalized high-quality selfies using FotoNation’s technologies in G8ThinQ,”
said Jea Yoo, president of Xperi Korea. “We will continue to develop
technologies that raise the standards of mobile imaging and bio
recognition.”
“We are pleased to showcase the G8ThinQ at MWC 2019 with its
various and unique features,” said David Yoon, vice president of Mobile
Product Planning Division, LG Electronics. “We are especially excited to
partner with Xperi to implement FotoNation’s 3D face recognition and
imaging technologies into the G8ThinQ.”
About FotoNation
FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging,
computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have
enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion
devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a
flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent
imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable
devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art
functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company
The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and
trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough
technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly
competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics,
audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the
lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is
seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of
traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com.
DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, Xperi and their respective logos
are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi
Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company,
brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective companies.
