Xperi : Announces 3D Face Recognition and 3D Relighting Technologies Will Be Featured in the New LG G8ThinQ Smartphone

The LG G8ThinQ features an advanced face unlock function co-developed by Xperi and LG Electronics based on an industry-leading, front-facing time-of-flight sensor and FotoNation’s FaceSafe 3D face recognition solution

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) has announced that FotoNation’s FaceSafeTM 3D face recognition technology and its AI-based 3D relighting technology have been integrated in LG’s new flagship smartphone, the G8ThinQ, through a partnership with LG Electronics. FotoNation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi.

The LG G8ThinQ which will be unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 25 to 28, is the first smartphone to feature FotoNation’s FaceSafe and 3D relighting technologies. LG Electronics will present these features as Face Unlock and Spotlight, respectively, at MWC 2019.

FaceSafe is FotoNation’s 3D face recognition solution for mobile devices. It combines a low False Acceptance Rate (FAR), low single-digit False Recognition Rate (FRR) with attention detection and high-performance anti-spoofing technologies that protect against print, video and 3D mask attacks. FaceSafe solution offers enhanced security and a fast execution time that is less than 200 milliseconds (ms, 1/1000 seconds).

FotoNation’s 3D relighting technology pairs 3D sensing with AI-based face understanding to allow users to create professional grade lighting and feature enhancements with the press of the shutter button. This delivers superior portraits and selfies from smartphones. The LG G8ThinQ is the world’s first Android phone to feature a live preview 3D relighting mode that provides users with real-time feedback allowing them to change the light source position to deliver more flattering and professional looking selfies and portraits.

“We are thrilled to partner with LG to implement FotoNation’s FaceSafe and 3D relighting solutions in the G8ThinQ and bring these robust security and imaging solutions to market,” said Geir Skaaden, executive vice president, chief products and services officer at Xperi Corporation. “These solutions deliver superior security, protection and customization that address critical needs in mobile market.”

“We expect many users will be able to enjoy enhanced mobile security and personalized high-quality selfies using FotoNation’s technologies in G8ThinQ,” said Jea Yoo, president of Xperi Korea. “We will continue to develop technologies that raise the standards of mobile imaging and bio recognition.”

“We are pleased to showcase the G8ThinQ at MWC 2019 with its various and unique features,” said David Yoon, vice president of Mobile Product Planning Division, LG Electronics. “We are especially excited to partner with Xperi to implement FotoNation’s 3D face recognition and imaging technologies into the G8ThinQ.”

About FotoNation

FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, camera optics, audio and battery. LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of consumers all over the world. LG is seeking to provide a mobile experience that extends beyond the scope of traditional smartphones. For more information, visit www.LG.com.

DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

