Xperi : Audiolab Announces 6000N Play With DTS Play-Fi

Our partners Audiolab have just announced the 6000N Play, their DTS Play-Fi enabled streaming player. The 6000N Play is the newest member of their 6000 series premium-performance audio systems.
With DTS Play-Fi, the 6000N Play promises to combine premium wireless audio with Audiolab's exceptional technology in their other high-fidelity audio technology. Play-Fi will enable cross-product communication, meaning the 6000N Play will fit in seamlessly into your whole audio ecosystem.
The 6000N is available for pre-order with shipping starting in April.
For more information, please see Audiolab.com.
