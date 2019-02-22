Xperi : Audiolab Announces 6000N Play With DTS Play-Fi

Our partners Audiolab have just announced the 6000N Play, their DTS Play-Fi enabled streaming player. The 6000N Play is the newest member of their 6000 series premium-performance audio systems.

With DTS Play-Fi, the 6000N Play promises to combine premium wireless audio with Audiolab's exceptional technology in their other high-fidelity audio technology. Play-Fi will enable cross-product communication, meaning the 6000N Play will fit in seamlessly into your whole audio ecosystem.

The 6000N is available for pre-order with shipping starting in April.