Xperi : Audiolab Announces 6000N Play With DTS Play-Fi

0
02/22/2019 | 07:47pm EST

Our partners Audiolab have just announced the 6000N Play, their DTS Play-Fi enabled streaming player. The 6000N Play is the newest member of their 6000 series premium-performance audio systems.

With DTS Play-Fi, the 6000N Play promises to combine premium wireless audio with Audiolab's exceptional technology in their other high-fidelity audio technology. Play-Fi will enable cross-product communication, meaning the 6000N Play will fit in seamlessly into your whole audio ecosystem.

The 6000N is available for pre-order with shipping starting in April.

For more information, please see Audiolab.com.

Disclaimer

Xperi Corporation published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 00:46:04 UTC
