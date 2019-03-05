Xperi : DTS Play-Fi Devices Supporting “Works With Alexa” Now Feature Alexa-Preferred Speaker Functionality

Users can designate select DTS Play-Fi devices as the default music playback speaker for their Alexa device; DTS Play-Fi’s “Works with Alexa” compatibility expands to 37 devices and is now active globally

DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce that consumers worldwide can now utilize DTS Play-Fi powered devices as their Preferred Speaker for an Alexa Smart Home Group (SHG).

The new Preferred Speaker feature gives users the convenience of selecting a specific DTS Play-Fi powered device in their home to become the default music playback speaker for their Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show or other Amazon Alexa device. Once a Preferred Speaker has been designated in the Amazon Alexa App, the user no longer needs to refer to the device’s name in order for music to play on the preferred device. Voice commands as simple as “Alexa, play top-40” to a linked Echo device will initiate playback on the associated DTS Play-Fi speaker. This functionality is available today on all certified “Works with Alexa” DTS Play-Fi products.

“We are excited to share this feature through the wide breadth of DTS Play-Fi powered devices,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “With this new ability, customers worldwide now have a simpler way of playing their music on their preferred speakers throughout their Alexa smart home.”

In addition, “Works with Alexa” functionality is now available worldwide on select DTS Play-Fi devices. Expanding beyond the previously announced regions of the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, “Works with Alexa” functionality through DTS Play-Fi is now available everywhere Alexa is, including France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, Spain, Mexico and India.

Thirty-seven DTS Play-Fi devices, with more to be announced soon, are now “Works with Alexa” certified, including:

Ace Audio Aerix Duet

Anthem AVM 60, MRX 1120, and MRX 720

Arcam rPlay

Definitive Technology W Studio Micro sound bar

Klipsch The Three and The Capitol Three Special Edition, Gate, PowerGate, RSB-14 sound bar, RSB-8 sound bar, and RW-1

MartinLogan Bravado, Cadence sound bar, Crescendo X, Forte, Motion Vision X, and Unison

McIntosh MB50, RS100, and RS200

Onkyo P3 Smart Speaker

Paradigm PW Soundbar, PW 300, PW 600, PW 800, PW Amp, and PW Link

Phorus PS10 Smart Speaker

Pioneer Elite F4 Smart Speaker

Polk Audio Omni SB1 Plus

Rotel T-14

Sonus Faber SF 16

Soundcast VG10

SVS Prime Wireless Speaker System and Prime Wireless Soundbase

DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming on any supported product from the world's most popular music services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox, Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, QQ Music, SiriusXM, Spotify and TIDAL, thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music libraries. In addition, DTS Play-Fi features advance streaming functionality like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, and audio/video synchronization.

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Audiolab, Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Fusion Research, Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, and Wren Sound.

