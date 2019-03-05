Xperi : DTS Play-Fi Devices Supporting “Works With Alexa” Now Feature Alexa-Preferred Speaker Functionality

DTS,
a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned
subsidiary of Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce that
consumers worldwide can now utilize DTS Play-Fi powered devices as their
Preferred Speaker for an Alexa Smart Home Group (SHG).
The new Preferred Speaker feature gives users the convenience of
selecting a specific DTS Play-Fi powered device in their home to become
the default music playback speaker for their Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot,
Echo Show or other Amazon Alexa device. Once a Preferred Speaker has
been designated in the Amazon Alexa App, the user no longer needs to
refer to the device’s name in order for music to play on the preferred
device. Voice commands as simple as “Alexa, play top-40” to a linked
Echo device will initiate playback on the associated DTS Play-Fi
speaker. This functionality is available today on all certified “Works
with Alexa” DTS Play-Fi products.
“We are excited to share this feature through the wide breadth of DTS
Play-Fi powered devices,” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi.
“With this new ability, customers worldwide now have a simpler way of
playing their music on their preferred speakers throughout their Alexa
smart home.”
In addition, “Works with Alexa” functionality is now available worldwide
on select DTS Play-Fi devices. Expanding beyond the previously announced
regions of the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, “Works with
Alexa” functionality through DTS Play-Fi is now available everywhere
Alexa is, including France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Italy, Spain,
Mexico and India.
Thirty-seven DTS Play-Fi devices, with more to be announced soon, are
now “Works with Alexa” certified, including:
-
Ace Audio Aerix Duet
-
Anthem AVM 60, MRX 1120, and MRX 720
-
Arcam rPlay
-
Definitive Technology W Studio Micro sound bar
-
Klipsch The Three and The Capitol Three Special Edition, Gate,
PowerGate, RSB-14 sound bar, RSB-8 sound bar, and RW-1
-
MartinLogan Bravado, Cadence sound bar, Crescendo X, Forte, Motion
Vision X, and Unison
-
McIntosh MB50, RS100, and RS200
-
Onkyo P3 Smart Speaker
-
Paradigm PW Soundbar, PW 300, PW 600, PW 800, PW Amp, and PW Link
-
Phorus PS10 Smart Speaker
-
Pioneer Elite F4 Smart Speaker
-
Polk Audio Omni SB1 Plus
-
Rotel T-14
-
Sonus Faber SF 16
-
Soundcast VG10
-
SVS Prime Wireless Speaker System and Prime Wireless Soundbase
DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio
streaming on any supported product from the world's most popular music
services including Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Juke, KKBox,
Napster, Pandora, Qobuz, QQ Music, SiriusXM, Spotify and TIDAL,
thousands of Internet radio stations, as well as personal music
libraries. In addition, DTS Play-Fi features advance streaming
functionality like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music
station presets, and audio/video synchronization.
The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features the largest collection of products in
the whole-home wireless audio space, with more than 200 interoperable
speakers, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers from the top
names in premium audio including Aerix, Anthem, Arcam, Audiolab,
Definitive Technology, DISH TV, Elite, Integra, Fusion Research,
Klipsch, MartinLogan, McIntosh, Onkyo, Paradigm, Phorus, Pioneer, Polk
Audio, Rotel, Sonus faber, Soundcast, SVS Sound, and Wren Sound.
